Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 24.
Workers, employers welcome progressive wages in Singapore's retail sector
But some retailers may find it harder to implement a progressive wage model than others, say experts.
Cop's wife admits starving, torturing maid to death; Myanmar victim was just 24kg in her final days
In the last 12 days of her life, the maid was tied to the window grille at night while she slept on the floor.
Golfer Tiger Woods hospitalised with multiple injuries after car accident
His injuries were not believed to be life threatening, said media reports.
PM Lee calls for global cooperation to ensure Covid-19 vaccines for all
S'pore is discussing vaccine certification with countries to resume the possibility of travel, he said.
Man to be charged with laundering more than $10 million from Covid-19 scam
Police said an overseas pharmaceutical company transferred the monies to a local bank, but the items were not delivered.
Delivery assistant staying in Kranji dorm sole locally transmitted new Covid-19 case
His job at Chng Woodworking entails loading and unloading goods, said MOH.
9 in 10 graduates from SIT's 2020 class found jobs by end of last year
They include the first batch of locally trained allied health university graduates.
Patients advised to reschedule mammogram screenings after taking Covid-19 vaccine
Swollen lymph nodes after getting the jab could be mistakenly identified as a sign of breast cancer.
Officials at hearing point to security, intel failures in US Capitol riot
Washington's acting police chief Robert Contee said his officers were literally "fighting for their lives".
8-day Budget debate starts on Wednesday
Before the debate, the incident involving an SNEC employee who was given the wrong Covid-19 vaccine dosage will be discussed.