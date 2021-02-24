Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 24.

Workers, employers welcome progressive wages in Singapore's retail sector

But some retailers may find it harder to implement a progressive wage model than others, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Cop's wife admits starving, torturing maid to death; Myanmar victim was just 24kg in her final days

In the last 12 days of her life, the maid was tied to the window grille at night while she slept on the floor.

READ MORE HERE

Golfer Tiger Woods hospitalised with multiple injuries after car accident

His injuries were not believed to be life threatening, said media reports.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

PM Lee calls for global cooperation to ensure Covid-19 vaccines for all

S'pore is discussing vaccine certification with countries to resume the possibility of travel, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Man to be charged with laundering more than $10 million from Covid-19 scam

Police said an overseas pharmaceutical company transferred the monies to a local bank, but the items were not delivered.

READ MORE HERE

Delivery assistant staying in Kranji dorm sole locally transmitted new Covid-19 case

His job at Chng Woodworking entails loading and unloading goods, said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

9 in 10 graduates from SIT's 2020 class found jobs by end of last year

They include the first batch of locally trained allied health university graduates.

READ MORE HERE

Patients advised to reschedule mammogram screenings after taking Covid-19 vaccine

Swollen lymph nodes after getting the jab could be mistakenly identified as a sign of breast cancer.

READ MORE HERE

Officials at hearing point to security, intel failures in US Capitol riot

Washington's acting police chief Robert Contee said his officers were literally "fighting for their lives".

READ MORE HERE

8-day Budget debate starts on Wednesday

Before the debate, the incident involving an SNEC employee who was given the wrong Covid-19 vaccine dosage will be discussed.

READ MORE HERE