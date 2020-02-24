Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 24.
Malaysian PM Mahathir set to replace Pakatan Harapan pact with coalition involving Umno and PAS
It is understood that Tun Dr Mahathir has coralled the support of a majority of lawmakers in Parliament, but has yet to receive the nod from Malaysia’s King to engineer his new so-called backdoor government.
22 years on, old friends pick Mahathir over Anwar again
The question on everyone's mind: Who will succeed the 94-year-old incumbent eventually?
Coronavirus: Italy battles surging outbreak as cases rise over 100; third death reported
WHO said it was concerned by the upsurge in new cases and a lack of clarity over its spread.
Coronavirus: No new cases in Singapore on Sunday; total stays at 89, while two more are discharged
Most of the 38 confirmed cases who are still hospitalised are stable or improving. Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
Lawyer Lee Suet Fern disagrees with tribunal's report, will 'fight this strongly' in open court
Mrs Lee Suet Fern also urged the public to look at the entire record of the closed-door proceedings of the tribunal and come to their own conclusions.
S. Korea on red alert as coronavirus cases shoot up to 604
The reopening of all schools will be pushed back a week to March 9.
Singapore lifts 9-year ban on food products from Fukushima following nuclear plant accident
Products must be accompanied by a test certificate for radioactive contaminants to show that it meets safety standards.
Grab drops cash advance scheme for its drivers and riders
Some MPs had voiced concerns about whether such programmes were a form of moneylending.
3 teenagers investigated for spit on lift buttons at Rumbia LRT
Preliminary investigations found that they had spat on the lift buttons on Wednesday at about 6.10pm.
Women who eat after 6pm risk getting heart disease
Cardiovascular disease is the top killer of women in Singapore.