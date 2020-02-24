Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 24.

Malaysian PM Mahathir set to replace Pakatan Harapan pact with coalition involving Umno and PAS





On Feb 21, 2020, Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad said that the Pakatan Harapan presidential council had given him full discretion on when to step down as prime minister. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



It is understood that Tun Dr Mahathir has coralled the support of a majority of lawmakers in Parliament, but has yet to receive the nod from Malaysia’s King to engineer his new so-called backdoor government.

22 years on, old friends pick Mahathir over Anwar again





Dr Mahathir speaks to the media at the end of a Malaysian anti-drug month campaign event in Putrajaya on Feb 18, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The question on everyone's mind: Who will succeed the 94-year-old incumbent eventually?

Coronavirus: Italy battles surging outbreak as cases rise over 100; third death reported





A shopper outside a supermarket in Casalpusterlengo, Italy, on Feb 23, 2020. Italy's number of confirmed coronavirus cases is about five times that of Germany, the European country with the second-highest number of infections. PHOTO: AFP



WHO said it was concerned by the upsurge in new cases and a lack of clarity over its spread.

Coronavirus: No new cases in Singapore on Sunday; total stays at 89, while two more are discharged





There are no new cases of coronavirus infection, and two more patients have been discharged as of Feb 23, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Most of the 38 confirmed cases who are still hospitalised are stable or improving. Five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Lawyer Lee Suet Fern disagrees with tribunal's report, will 'fight this strongly' in open court





Lawyer Lee Suet Fern added that any member of the public can obtain the entire record of the closed-door proceedings of the tribunal from the Law Society. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Mrs Lee Suet Fern also urged the public to look at the entire record of the closed-door proceedings of the tribunal and come to their own conclusions.

S. Korea on red alert as coronavirus cases shoot up to 604





Ambulances carrying patients infected with the coronavirus arrive at a hospital in Daegu, Korea, on Feb 23, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The reopening of all schools will be pushed back a week to March 9.

Singapore lifts 9-year ban on food products from Fukushima following nuclear plant accident





The Singapore Food Authority has lifted a nine-year ban on food products from Fukushima. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Products must be accompanied by a test certificate for radioactive contaminants to show that it meets safety standards.

Grab drops cash advance scheme for its drivers and riders





Those who took the advance could repay it from their earnings over about six months. PHOTO: REUTERS



Some MPs had voiced concerns about whether such programmes were a form of moneylending.

3 teenagers investigated for spit on lift buttons at Rumbia LRT





The incident came to light after SBS Transit posted a photo on Facebook of the lift buttons covered in spittle. PHOTO: SBS TRANSIT LTD / FACEBOOK



Preliminary investigations found that they had spat on the lift buttons on Wednesday at about 6.10pm.

Women who eat after 6pm risk getting heart disease





According to a study by Columbia University, women who ate a higher proportion of their daily calorie intake after 6pm tended to have higher blood pressure, be more overweight and be less able to control their blood sugar levels. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO



Cardiovascular disease is the top killer of women in Singapore.

