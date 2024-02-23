Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 23, 2024

Updated
Feb 23, 2024, 08:23 AM
Published
Feb 23, 2024, 08:12 AM

S’pore awaiting Malaysia’s reply on proposal to purchase its land in Woodlands: ICA

The two plots of unused land are needed to optimise the redevelopment of Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA said.

READ MORE HERE

For adult workers hoping for a career reset, can 40 really be the new 20?

To get there, Singapore must remove as many obstacles to training and re-employment as possible, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore swimmer Nicholas Mahabir gets incurable virus, Paris 2024 dreams in doubt

The 18-year-old, who owns the national 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke records, has missed the World Junior Championships, Asian Games and World Championships.

READ MORE HERE

Zika possibly being transmitted in Boon Lay Place; residents urged to protect themselves

One Zika case was reported in the area in December 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia’s ruling party PDI-P leads at polls but eroding margin signals need for refresh

Analysts say Megawati led the party well, but should pass the baton to a younger leader to revitalise it.

READ MORE HERE

Japan’s successful H3 launch breathes new life into battered space sector as rival nations surge ahead

Japan plans to launch at least 30 rockets a year by the early 2030s.

READ MORE HERE

Changes to busking rules expected to help street performers reach a wider audience

Among the changes are the extension of the validity of the busking card for experienced buskers.

READ MORE HERE

Opposition politician Chee Soon Juan issued Pofma order over comments on HDB policies

A targeted correction direction was also issued to TikTok in relation to these posts.

READ MORE HERE

No lift-off for Sentosa lantern festival after organiser fails to get licences, safety approvals

Two days before the festival, one of the lighted lanterns caused a small fire at the venue.

READ MORE HERE

Eye-opening innovations in false lashes include the use of LED, AI and robots

False eyelashes can now be done faster and cheaper, and last longer.

READ MORE HERE

