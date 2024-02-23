Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 23, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore awaiting Malaysia’s reply on proposal to purchase its land in Woodlands: ICA
The two plots of unused land are needed to optimise the redevelopment of Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA said.
For adult workers hoping for a career reset, can 40 really be the new 20?
To get there, Singapore must remove as many obstacles to training and re-employment as possible, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
S'pore swimmer Nicholas Mahabir gets incurable virus, Paris 2024 dreams in doubt
The 18-year-old, who owns the national 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke records, has missed the World Junior Championships, Asian Games and World Championships.
Zika possibly being transmitted in Boon Lay Place; residents urged to protect themselves
Indonesia’s ruling party PDI-P leads at polls but eroding margin signals need for refresh
Analysts say Megawati led the party well, but should pass the baton to a younger leader to revitalise it.
Japan’s successful H3 launch breathes new life into battered space sector as rival nations surge ahead
Changes to busking rules expected to help street performers reach a wider audience
Among the changes are the extension of the validity of the busking card for experienced buskers.
Opposition politician Chee Soon Juan issued Pofma order over comments on HDB policies
A targeted correction direction was also issued to TikTok in relation to these posts.
No lift-off for Sentosa lantern festival after organiser fails to get licences, safety approvals
Two days before the festival, one of the lighted lanterns caused a small fire at the venue.