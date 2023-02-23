Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 23

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Budget debate: MPs raise questions about S’pore’s fiscal space and how to raise revenue

DPM Lawrence Wong said during his Budget statement that the Government is expecting a deficit of $2 billion for FY2022.

Budget debate: A tale of two Singapores, or a continuum of support?

The theme of seniors and retirement adequacy was one of the topics that received ample airing during the Parliament session on Wednesday.

Less focus on degrees could ease tech talent crunch: Survey

The survey found that while hiring managers say they value non-traditional education pathways, many still prefer to see university degrees.

ACS holds townhall to address concerns about primary school’s move to Tengah

The relocated ACS (Primary) will start operations in 2030 with a larger capacity for both boys and girls.

Navy chief RADM Aaron Beng to take over as Chief of Defence Force on March 24

He will be the first naval officer to serve as head of the Singapore Armed Forces.

As China and Japan cross swords in their first security talks in four years, the panda prevails

The warmth of panda diplomacy stands in sharp contrast to the frank and sometimes fractious Japan-China Security Dialogue on Wednesday, says Japan correspondent Walter Sim.

In ‘era of zero-sum thinking’ has China’s influence peaked?

It may be time to start aggregating US power with that of Japan, Australia and India, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Analysts positive on SIA, but warn of increasing competition, rising fuel prices and cargo slowdown

The airline had reported record profit for the nine months to Dec 31, 2022 on the back of strong passenger demand and the reopening of international borders.

Oscars 2023: Who will win, and who should win

All signs point to science-fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once bagging several key awards – it is only a question of how many, says film correspondent John Lui.

Thai delivery driver makes off with $2,000 cash bouquet woman bought for boyfriend

She lodged a police report and later turned to the administrator of a popular Facebook page for help to recover the bouquet.

