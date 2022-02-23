Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 23.
Biden calls Putin's actions in Ukraine start of an invasion, hits Russia with sanctions
Ukraine crisis: Russia's Putin says he does not plan to 'restore empire'
His remarks come a day after he questioned the former Soviet republic's right to exist.
Ukraine crisis: Europeans fear Russia's recognition moves just a further step to war
It is still not clear whether Russia's latest move represents the peak of Moscow's actions against Ukraine.
S'pore sees new high of over 26,000 Covid-19 cases; public urged to visit hospitals only for emergencies
Operating hours of Public Health Preparedness Clinics will be extended from Feb 25 to March 10, to spread patient load.
Healthcare workers may not need to take unpaid leave if they run out of sick leave
Their sick leave can be recorded as hospitalisation leave in the coming days, says Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a note.
Millennia Institute student scores four As at A levels after taking break from studies to have twins
Customers rush to beat deadline on higher tax on ultra-luxury cars
At least one multi-brand franchise has registered double-digit sales from its luxury brands.
People tricked into granting scammers Singpass access in QR code scam
Victims were told to scan Singpass QR codes sent via WhatsApp to claim rewards for completing a survey.
Singapore firms with many leaders over 60 tend to underperform: NUS study
The inaugural study looked at diversity in leadership in all 577 listed companies in Singapore.
Amsterdam police end hostage situation at Apple flagship store
Video clips on the broadcaster's website appeared to show a person being held at gunpoint in the store.
