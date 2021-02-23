Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 23.

Biden calls for national moment of silence for 500,000 US Covid-19 deaths

More people have died in the US due to Covid-19 than any other country in the world.

Singapore begins islandwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for seniors aged 70 and above

This next phase in the inoculation drive comes after a pilot in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar.

Husband of SIA cabin crew who previously tested positive for Covid-19 is sole community case

The other nine cases are all imported.

Two wild boar attacks in a night shock Punggol residents

The boar has not been found despite a 20-man effort to track it down over the weekend.

Kranji woodland cleared by mistake: How it happened

Here is a timeline of what transpired, according to JTC.

'Monstrous' fish at MacRitchie: Don't breed species if you can't keep them, say fish collectors

Owners who can no longer care for their pets can ask for help from a community dedicated to rehoming fish.

Nasa releases first audio and video of Perseverance rover landing on Mars

The video clip showed the deployment of the parachute and the rover's touchdown on the surface of Mars in a cloud of dust.

Indonesia calls for Asean to hold Myanmar junta to election pledge

But the proposal falls short of demands for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and the recognition of the Nov 8 ballot her party won.

How to get the best value out of your SingapoRediscovers vouchers

There is still time to redeem the vouchers for child-friendly activities, unusual adventures and staycations.

'123456' is still top password worldwide after 10 years; S'pore fares better in password security

The No. 2 password was three characters longer - "123456789" - while No. 3 was "qwerty".

