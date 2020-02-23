Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 23.
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, bringing total to 89; 2 discharged including 6-month-old baby
Of the new cases announced, one is linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God, and one was among the group of Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9.
China's Hubei province reports 96 new deaths due to coronavirus, 630 new cases
This brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 64,084.
Disciplinary Tribunal finds Lee Suet Fern guilty of misconduct in handling founding PM Lee Kuan Yew's last will
Mrs Lee's actions were of sufficient gravity that the matter will be referred to the Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body to deal with lawyers' misconduct.
Disciplinary Tribunal's report on conduct of lawyer Lee Suet Fern addresses some troubling issues
The findings will resurface questions over Mr Lee Kuan Yew's plans for 38 Oxley Road, says news editor Zakir Hussain.
'Crazy auntie' and secretive church at heart of spike of coronavirus cases in South Korea
So far, 231 patients have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the south-eastern city of Daegu.
31 ways our lives have changed due to coronavirus outbreak
From daily temperature taking to fewer outings, Joyce Teo lists 31 ways life has changed in Singapore, a change for each day of the outbreak.
Chinese nationals in S'pore feeling the heat from coronavirus crisis
Members of the community grapple with worry for families at home, wage cuts and unwelcome attention.
In Good Company: The secret sauce in great Indian CEOs
A close scrutiny of the CEOs' profiles suggests a broad similarity in orientation and outlook, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
5 online health myths debunked: From coronavirus to diabetes and heart attack
Fact or fiction? The Sunday Times gets experts to weigh in on 5 pieces of questionable health advice that have been making their rounds on social media.
The Life List: 10 kid-friendly activities away from the crowds
Holed up at home because of the coronavirus situation? The Sunday Times presents a list of 10 fun and safe activities for families to beat cabin fever.