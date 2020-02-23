Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 23.

Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, bringing total to 89; 2 discharged including 6-month-old baby





Two more patients infected with the coronavirus have been discharged, bringing the number of people discharged to 49. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Of the new cases announced, one is linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God, and one was among the group of Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9.

China's Hubei province reports 96 new deaths due to coronavirus, 630 new cases





A nurse distributes medicine to patients at a temporary hospital situated in the Tazihu Gymnasium in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, on Feb 21, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



This brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 64,084.

Disciplinary Tribunal finds Lee Suet Fern guilty of misconduct in handling founding PM Lee Kuan Yew's last will



Lawyer Lee Suet Fern. PHOTO: STAMFORD LAW



Mrs Lee's actions were of sufficient gravity that the matter will be referred to the Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body to deal with lawyers' misconduct.

Disciplinary Tribunal's report on conduct of lawyer Lee Suet Fern addresses some troubling issues





38 Oxley Road, as photographed on April 2, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The findings will resurface questions over Mr Lee Kuan Yew's plans for 38 Oxley Road, says news editor Zakir Hussain.

'Crazy auntie' and secretive church at heart of spike of coronavirus cases in South Korea





Medical workers transferring a suspected coronavirus patient from Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo to another hospital on Friday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



So far, 231 patients have been linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the south-eastern city of Daegu.

31 ways our lives have changed due to coronavirus outbreak

From daily temperature taking to fewer outings, Joyce Teo lists 31 ways life has changed in Singapore, a change for each day of the outbreak.

Chinese nationals in S'pore feeling the heat from coronavirus crisis





Mr Hou Chunquan's two-month visit to Singapore to see his grandchildren, Alda Hou (in black), four, and Elsa Hou (in yellow), two, has stretched to three months - and counting. He had his visa extended twice in order to stay as he cannot go home to his village in Shandong. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Members of the community grapple with worry for families at home, wage cuts and unwelcome attention.

In Good Company: The secret sauce in great Indian CEOs





(Clockwise from top left) Ajay Banga of Mastercard, Vas Narasimhan of Novartis, Piyush Gupta of DBS Group, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe, Sundar Pichai of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Rajeev Suri of Nokia, Arvind Krishna of IBM. PHOTOS: BLOOMBERG, BUSINESS TIMES, AFP, REUTERS



A close scrutiny of the CEOs' profiles suggests a broad similarity in orientation and outlook, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

5 online health myths debunked: From coronavirus to diabetes and heart attack





MYTH #1 Claim: To reduce your risk of coronavirus, avoid any form of cold drinks and ice cream and thoroughly cook meat and eggs before eating. Seen on: Facebook, Google, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp. PHOTOS: ISTOCKPHOTO



Fact or fiction? The Sunday Times gets experts to weigh in on 5 pieces of questionable health advice that have been making their rounds on social media.

The Life List: 10 kid-friendly activities away from the crowds





Make a splash with paint. PHOTOS: BOLLYWOOD VEGGIES, IMELDA MAPLESTON, NTUC CLUB, PICNEEDS, SPLAT PAINT HOUSE, THE NEW PAPER FILE, THE PLANT STORY, TIMOTHY DAVID



Holed up at home because of the coronavirus situation? The Sunday Times presents a list of 10 fun and safe activities for families to beat cabin fever.

