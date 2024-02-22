Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 22, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Significant policy shifts in Budget 2024, more steps on road ahead: DPM Wong
These include measures aimed at achieving better growth and jobs, and to equip workers for life through a very significant enhancement to SkillsFuture, he said.
Firms tapping Budget 2024 green initiatives can gain from lower costs, business boost: Observers
The enhancements announced in Budget 2024 can also bolster Singapore’s sustainability goals.
Cutting bus services: Public transport changes must lead to better service, not just cost efficiency
The same thinking applies to building infrastructure and capacity ahead of demand, says Christopher Tan.
US likely to look past Prabowo’s alleged human rights record for strategic, economic reasons
Washington sees Indonesia as a like-minded partner on most issues, despite Prabowo's alleged rights abuses in the past.
3 weeks’ jail for maid who slapped and kicked employer’s son, 8, who has ADHD
Nearly 40 people under probe after victims lose $1.8m to fake buyers on Carousell, Facebook
New internship programme allows ITE students to get a taste of life in public service
Since its launch, more than 110 students have obtained internships in various public service agencies.
Foreign visitor boom makes seafood bowls too pricey for many Japanese near tourist spots
A weaker yen makes Japan a bargain destination for tourists but local wages struggle to keep up.
Big questions for Pakistan as its deep state flounders
Fresh elections, with Imran Khan allowed to contest, may ultimately be the only good option for its generals, says Ravi Velloor.
Singaporean pianist Jessie M, 16, is youngest recipient of Young Steinway Artist title
The Raffles Institution student is holding her debut solo recital on March 19 at the Victoria Concert Hall.