Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 22

'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia - never,' says Biden in Poland
The official visit to Poland is Mr Biden’s second in the past 12 months. He is due to meet leaders of nine countries on Nato’s eastern flank today.
Ukraine crisis could get worse before it gets better: Vivian
While tensions have escalated between Washington and Beijing over a downed suspected Chinese spy balloon, the world would like to see the two powers achieve a modus vivendi, added Dr Balakrishnan.
SIA’s third-quarter profit soars to record $628m as passenger demand returns
The airline group added up to a record $1.56 billion net profit for the nine months between April and December 2022.
Woman who stepped into uncovered drain loses claim for more than $60k against town council
Wet, windy and cold: Sights of a rain-soaked Singapore
Raining again? The Straits Times picture desk captures scenes of this almost daily event here.
Productivity best way to fight cost crunch: Experts
Actress Ya Hui leaves Mediacorp after 15 years
Young Singaporeans should ‘right-size’ housing aspirations at each life stage
A focus on capital appreciation and concerns about future affordability may have led young Singaporeans to overextend financially in a bid to get their “dream home,” says the writer.
Motor racing: Best in both worlds, Dillan Tan, 14, excels in sim and go-kart racing
Inspired by his father, Dillian picked up karting in 2017 and only started sim racing in 2020.
World’s biggest 4-day work week trial finds few participants going back to 5-day week
Most UK companies participating are not returning to the five-day standard, and a third are ready to make that change permanent.