Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 22.
Russia orders troops to Ukraine separatist regions after Putin recognises them as independent
World leaders condemn Russian decision on Ukraine
Europe's sword and shield against Russia
EU and Nato have been preparing for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Questions remain as to the sustainability of such plans, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Not time to have Covid-19 party, even if Omicron infections are milder: Experts
The elderly and those with poor immunity are still likely to get very sick, says panellist at NUS webinar.
S'pore quietly confident in dealing with Omicron wave: Lawrence Wong
It has a high vaccination rate and most Covid-19 patients have milder symptoms, he says in a TV interview.
A balanced Budget with focus on building for the future: ST-UOB panel
"There's something for the households, something for businesses, and a very big thing is the green economy," said a panellist.
Supply chain woes leave some fashion brands unable to cash in on Chinese New Year sales
From shortage of raw materials to more Covid-19 cases, retailers face difficulties managing inventories.
Punggol resident almost impaled by tree that fell on car during thunderstorm
StarHub secures broadcast rights to English Premier League for six seasons
It is understood the cross-carriage arrangement between Singtel and StarHub, in place since 2013, will continue.
Singer JJ Lin sues netizen for defamation
A Chinese law firm has begun legal proceedings on behalf of the singer against a person called Xie Minghao.
