Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 22

Updated
Published
19 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 22.

 

Russia orders troops to Ukraine separatist regions after Putin recognises them as independent

Putin instructed the military to “keep the peace” in Donetsk and Lugansk.

World leaders condemn Russian decision on Ukraine

Germany, France and the United States have agreed to respond to the Russian move.

Europe's sword and shield against Russia

EU and Nato have been preparing for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Questions remain as to the sustainability of such plans, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Not time to have Covid-19 party, even if Omicron infections are milder: Experts

The elderly and those with poor immunity are still likely to get very sick, says panellist at NUS webinar.

S'pore quietly confident in dealing with Omicron wave: Lawrence Wong

It has a high vaccination rate and most Covid-19 patients have milder symptoms, he says in a TV interview.

A balanced Budget with focus on building for the future: ST-UOB panel

Five of the key points raised during the ST-UOB roundtable – moderated by ST associate editor Vikram Khanna – were the need for businesses to transform, sustainability, the GST increase, options for gig workers and support for SMEs.

"There's something for the households, something for businesses, and a very big thing is the green economy," said a panellist.

Supply chain woes leave some fashion brands unable to cash in on Chinese New Year sales

From shortage of raw materials to more Covid-19 cases, retailers face difficulties managing inventories.

Punggol resident almost impaled by tree that fell on car during thunderstorm

"I'm scared now just looking at trees, especially when it's raining," he said.

StarHub secures broadcast rights to English Premier League for six seasons

It is understood the cross-carriage arrangement between Singtel and StarHub, in place since 2013, will continue.

Singer JJ Lin sues netizen for defamation

A Chinese law firm has begun legal proceedings on behalf of the singer against a person called Xie Minghao.

