Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 22.
Singapore hopes to balance its Budget as economy picks up: DPM Heng
With vaccination exercises taking place globally, there is hope for the economy to gain strength in 2021.
Over 20 roads to be assessed for space to provide cycling paths
They include stretches along Aljunied Road, Braddell Road and Upper Serangoon Road.
Malaysian truck driver with Covid-19 suspected of visiting Resorts World casino earlier
He was denied entry to Singapore after he tested positive at Woodlands Checkpoint.
Dover Forest case: Debate over alternative sites highlights core land, housing issues
The potential clearing of Dover Forest to make way for BTO flats sparked concerns among the public.
S’pore firm's high-rise fish farm to produce 2,700 tonnes of fish a year by 2023
Apollo Aquaculture's eight-storey fish farm is the tallest in Singapore and the region.
2 injured after wild boar attacks in Punggol
One of the victims was reportedly bitten and dragged for nearly a metre.
Electric car sales forge ahead in Singapore, powered by tax incentives
60 full-electric cars were registered in January, which outpaced 2020's monthly average of 8.3 units.
Plane carrying Malaysia's first batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrives at KL International Airport
Another consignment made its way over land from Singapore to Johor.
Covid-19 test results, vaccination records now accessible in HealthHub mobile app
App users can check the type of vaccine they took and which batch it belonged to in real time.
Help! My child is a screen addict
Simply banning the use of devices is not the answer, in an increasingly digital world.