Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 22.
Grace Assembly church senior pastor recovers from coronavirus: 'It was a liberating feeling walking out of the NCID'
“While I might have been in isolation, I did not feel lonely."
Coronavirus: 10 more patients in S'pore discharged; 1 new case linked to woman who had dengue
Of the total cases, 47 - more than half - have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Grab U-turns on move to drop driver incentives when virus aid package kicks in
The initial news about the move angered drivers, who took to social media to lambast Grab.
Mahathir to stay as Malaysia's PM till after Apec in November
"No time, no date, no nothing. It's up to me," he said after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting.
Ex-general poised to helm SBS Transit
Mr Cheng Siak Kian joined the bus and rail operator in September 2015.
Coronavirus: Do not force staff to take leave for stay-home notice or LOA, MOM warns employers
Employees who have encountered such cases should report the matter to MOM for further action.
Coronavirus: SIA uses disinfectant fogging to deep-clean inbound China flights
The usual 70 minutes it takes to turn an aircraft around has ballooned to nearly three hours as a result.
Prince Harry and wife Meghan will stop using 'Sussex Royal' brand
Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively, including an Instagram account with 11.2 million followers.
Park connector alongside Lornie Road almost ready
Sources said it could be up as early as the end of next month.
Lawyer who was absent from court and ignored more than 70 messages from client suspended
His client was forever barred from claiming a sum of about $170,000 when the lawyer failed to attend a crucial court hearing.