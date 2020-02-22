Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 22.

Grace Assembly church senior pastor recovers from coronavirus: 'It was a liberating feeling walking out of the NCID'



Reverend Wilson Teo left the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Feb 20, after being warded there for the past 10 days. PHOTO: COURTESY OF WILSON TEO



“While I might have been in isolation, I did not feel lonely."

Coronavirus: 10 more patients in S'pore discharged; 1 new case linked to woman who had dengue



A 57-year-old Singaporean woman infected with both the coronavirus and dengue visited Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Feb 13 and on Feb 15, and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on the second visit. PHOTO: ST FILE



Of the total cases, 47 - more than half - have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Grab U-turns on move to drop driver incentives when virus aid package kicks in



Grab drivers were up in arms over a perceived move by the ride-hailing firm to peg a coronavirus aid package to an incentive plan to spur drivers to work harder, but which potentially leaves drivers worse off. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The initial news about the move angered drivers, who took to social media to lambast Grab.

Mahathir to stay as Malaysia's PM till after Apec in November



Dr Mahathir speaks to the media at the end of a Malaysian anti-drug month campaign event in Putrajaya, Feb 18, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"No time, no date, no nothing. It's up to me," he said after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting.

Ex-general poised to helm SBS Transit



Mr Cheng Siak Kian has been promoted from chief operating officer to acting chief executive officer of SBS Transit. PHOTO: SBS TRANSIT



Mr Cheng Siak Kian joined the bus and rail operator in September 2015.

Coronavirus: Do not force staff to take leave for stay-home notice or LOA, MOM warns employers



Employers may be similarly penalised if they ask workers who did not go to mainland China to take no-pay leave. PHOTO: BT FILE



Employees who have encountered such cases should report the matter to MOM for further action.

Coronavirus: SIA uses disinfectant fogging to deep-clean inbound China flights



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan (left) and Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam Pin Min observing a fogging process on a tablet on a Singapore Airlines plane. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The usual 70 minutes it takes to turn an aircraft around has ballooned to nearly three hours as a result.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan will stop using 'Sussex Royal' brand



Harry and Meghan watch a school performance during a trip to Sydney, Australia, in 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively, including an Instagram account with 11.2 million followers.

Park connector alongside Lornie Road almost ready



Lornie Road, which had up to four lanes each way, has been downgraded to a dual two-lane road. Speed humps have also been put up at several locations. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Sources said it could be up as early as the end of next month.

Lawyer who was absent from court and ignored more than 70 messages from client suspended

His client was forever barred from claiming a sum of about $170,000 when the lawyer failed to attend a crucial court hearing.

