Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 21, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Cordlife begins offering refunds to affected parents
The affected parents have received letters on refunds for annual fees paid in 2022 and 2023.
S’pore has ‘no choice’ but to require airlines to use sustainable fuel in green push: CAAS chief
It’s a matter of time before airports will have to deploy sustainable aviation fuel, says Mr Han Kok Juan.
How will closing of Special Account impact CPF members when they turn 55?
About 14,000 CPF members who are 55 and over today will not be able to transfer all their SA savings to their RA.
Boosting mental health calls for a whole-of-society effort
A new strategy expands the scope of public health services but corporate attitudes and affordability will need to be tackled as well, says Vikram Khanna.
South Korean trainee doctors walk out in protest against plan to raise medical school intake
The nation could be short of as many as 15,000 doctors by 2035, mainly due to its rapidly ageing population.
With Budget 2024, is the PAP gearing up for a GE this year?
Even with a comprehensive set of measures to uplift Singaporeans, the Government still has unfinished business to attend to before it decides to call an election, says the writer.
Supportive work environment needed as more S’poreans take on caregiving: Gan Siow Huang
Ready for take-off: Behind the scenes of the Singapore Airshow 2024
Does a cover letter help improve the success rate of job applications or is it a thing of the past?
A well-crafted letter helps employers to distinguish exceptional candidates from the rest.
Ed Sheeran wears watch strap from S’pore brand for his ‘priceless’ Patek Philippe
Its founders gifted watch straps to the British singer backstage before his two sold-out Singapore performances.