Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 21

S’pore tech stocks flounder despite strong revenue growth
But prospects for the industry are improving, with one consultancy predicting that it will surpass US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) in value by 2030.
At least 3 dead after new earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border
The temblor was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.
Vivian urges China to restore flights and connections to pre-Covid-19 levels
China lifted most entry restrictions in early January, although it is still not issuing tourist visas.
Biden makes surprise Kyiv visit ahead of Ukraine invasion anniversary
A year on, the West will soon face its biggest tests in the Ukraine war
Looming ahead are critical turning points – on the battlefield and in strategic decisions on how to deal with Russia, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Worker’s death linked to Covid-19 vaccine: Ruling was by default
Fresh tech graduates from S’pore unis bag highest starting pay of over $5,600: Survey
The overall median monthly gross starting pay of graduates across different sectors was $4,200 in 2022.
SAF healthcare hub launched at Kranji Camp III
Design to be pandemic-ready, the medical facility has features such as negative-pressured consultation and isolation rooms.
Abused parrot in video rescued by animal welfare society
In a video posted online, a woman filmed herself scolding the parrot and flicking its beak several times.
askST: Do I need a 10Gbps home broadband plan? How do I set it up?
How are the latest plans from StarHub and Singtel different from ViewQwest’s plan? We answer your questions about these home fibre broadband offerings.