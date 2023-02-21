Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 21

Updated
Published
5 hours ago

S’pore tech stocks flounder despite strong revenue growth

But prospects for the industry are improving, with one consultancy predicting that it will surpass US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) in value by 2030.

READ MORE HERE

At least 3 dead after new earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border

The temblor was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

READ MORE HERE

Vivian urges China to restore flights and connections to pre-Covid-19 levels

China lifted most entry restrictions in early January, although it is still not issuing tourist visas.

READ MORE HERE

Biden makes surprise Kyiv visit ahead of Ukraine invasion anniversary

The US president has arrived in Poland following his unannounced trip to Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

A year on, the West will soon face its biggest tests in the Ukraine war

Looming ahead are critical turning points – on the battlefield and in strategic decisions on how to deal with Russia, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Worker’s death linked to Covid-19 vaccine: Ruling was by default

The state coroner came to that decision because no other causes were found.

READ MORE HERE

Fresh tech graduates from S’pore unis bag highest starting pay of over $5,600: Survey

The overall median monthly gross starting pay of graduates across different sectors was $4,200 in 2022.

READ MORE HERE

SAF healthcare hub launched at Kranji Camp III

Design to be pandemic-ready, the medical facility has features such as negative-pressured consultation and isolation rooms.

READ MORE HERE

Abused parrot in video rescued by animal welfare society

In a video posted online, a woman filmed herself scolding the parrot and flicking its beak several times.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Do I need a 10Gbps home broadband plan? How do I set it up?

How are the latest plans from StarHub and Singtel different from ViewQwest’s plan? We answer your questions about these home fibre broadband offerings.

READ MORE HERE

