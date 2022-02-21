Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 21.
Construction of Cross Island Line could be completed in end-2033
This is the first time an indicative date for the completion of Singapore's eighth MRT line has been made known publicly.
Upgrading works slated for 56,000 HDB flats
About 230,000 flats built between 1987 and 1997 are eligible for the Home Improvement Programme.
13 people arrested over OCBC phishing scams; 7 have been charged
Nurses and volunteers wanted amid healthcare manpower shortage as Covid-19 cases surge
MOH has urged nurses and members under the Singapore Healthcare Corps to register for deployment starting this month.
CNG vehicles in S'pore in final lap towards oblivion
Popularity of CNG vehicles in Singapore fizzles with increased costs and insufficient refuelling stations.
China caps Winter Olympics with medal record
Ukraine urgently seeks allies, alliances to shore up defences
Ukraine is deeply worried and desperately on the lookout for dependable allies and alliances to shore up the country's defences.
Australia fully reopens borders shut by Covid-19 pandemic, welcomes back tourists
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib must be stopped, Mahathir tells Johor voters
Najib is "not one bit remorseful" after his court convictions over the 1MDB scandal, he said.
Some consumers worry about feeling pinch despite staggered GST hike, payouts to cushion impact
They say it will add to daily expenses eventually, which is worrying given the rising cost of living.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!