Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 21.

Over 8,600 fines issued for breach of Covid-19 safety measures

From April to December last year, more than 6,900 fines were meted out to those who broke safe distancing and safe management rules.

Two killed in Mandalay city in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests

Hundreds of police and soldiers gathered at Yadanarbon shipyard in Mandalay to disperse protesters.

Tanjong Pagar crash: Several factors could impact insurance claims

If you voluntarily get into a car knowing there are risks involved, and end up in an accident, the amount - and result - of your compensation claims may be affected.

'I jaywalk because I'm fast enough': Why senior jaywalkers continue to risk life and limb

The number of senior pedestrian deaths ranged from 25 to 28 between 2015 and last year.

Marina Bay view could be priciest real estate feature in Singapore

A collection of five penthouses, put up for sale recently at Marina Bay Residences with an indicative price of $138 million, will give a sense of how much a buyer would pay for this sought-after view.

Why aren't we more outraged about social media predators?

As society becomes desensitised to such deviant behaviour, parents must get angry for their kids, says Li Xueying.

Staying afloat amid pandemic: What will happen to some firms when Jobs Support Scheme ends

Wage subsidies under the scheme will be extended until September for businesses badly hit by Covid-19, but other employers in sectors that have recovered will stop receiving them after March.

Myanmar's use of lethal weapons against unarmed civilians 'inexcusable': MFA

Singaporeans in Myanmar are advised to remain indoors as far as possible.

Man loses $130k to fake bitcoin trader

Overseas crooks lured him into parting with more money by lying that he had made profits.

Did these billionaires, celebrities jump the Covid-19 vaccine queue?

Here are six people who have faced flak for allegedly doing so.

