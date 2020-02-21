Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 21.
Coronavirus: Rare to have Covid-19 and dengue, say experts of Singapore's first patient with both
The 57-year-old Singaporean woman is the only known person here with both diseases.
WHO says no time for complacency as China coronavirus cases fall
Infections outside of China could still spread, cautioned WHO.
Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore, no known link yet to previous cases; 3 patients discharged
The new case is a 36-year-old male Chinese national who is a work pass holder with no recent travel history to China.
'It was similar to having a cold': Wuhan tourist whose father is S'pore's first coronavirus patient
Apart from a cough, the 37-year-old Chinese national did not have any other symptoms such as a runny nose or fever.
Coronavirus: Case 48's emotional roller coaster to recovery
"I felt like a prisoner," the 34-year-old said of being isolated.
Coronavirus: The healthcare workers who answer the call for front-line volunteers
"When they called for volunteers, I couldn't think of a good reason not to respond," said one doctor who came forward.
Less inequality, but issue not licked yet
With slowing economic growth and the coronavirus outbreak, it remains to be seen if wage growth for the lower-income group can be sustained.
German city of Hanau reels after mass shooting
"You see things like this on the news... and then it happens right in front of your door - it's tragic."
Woman, ex-lover plead guilty over plot to kill hubby
They wanted to loosen the wheel bolts of the husband's car and cut its brake wires.
Babysitter accused of poisoning 2 babies had been prescribed similar drugs
One of the infants was just five months old, while the other was 11 months old.