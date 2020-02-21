Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 21.

Coronavirus: Rare to have Covid-19 and dengue, say experts of Singapore's first patient with both



The woman visited Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Feb 13 and on Feb 15, and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on the second visit. PHOTO: ST FILE



The 57-year-old Singaporean woman is the only known person here with both diseases.

WHO says no time for complacency as China coronavirus cases fall





WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a coronavirus press conference on Feb 17, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Infections outside of China could still spread, cautioned WHO.

Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore, no known link yet to previous cases; 3 patients discharged



The National Centre for Infectious Diseases at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The new case of the coronavirus disease here is a 36-year-old male Chinese national who is a work pass holder with no recent travel history to China. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The new case is a 36-year-old male Chinese national who is a work pass holder with no recent travel history to China.

'It was similar to having a cold': Wuhan tourist whose father is S'pore's first coronavirus patient



Mr Wang (left), the first coronavirus patient in Singapore, and his son who was also infected with coronavirus. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Apart from a cough, the 37-year-old Chinese national did not have any other symptoms such as a runny nose or fever.

Coronavirus: Case 48's emotional roller coaster to recovery



Case 48, the 34-year-old church worker from the Grace Assembly of God church in Tanglin, was the first from that coronavirus cluster to be discharged. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



"I felt like a prisoner," the 34-year-old said of being isolated.

Coronavirus: The healthcare workers who answer the call for front-line volunteers



(From left) Dr Melissa Tien, senior staff nurse Xie Linlin, Dr Sunder Balasubramaniam, Dr Nelson Chua and Dr Thomas Aloysius Wong at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Feb 20, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



"When they called for volunteers, I couldn't think of a good reason not to respond," said one doctor who came forward.

Less inequality, but issue not licked yet



HDB flats at Toa Payoh Lorong 8. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



With slowing economic growth and the coronavirus outbreak, it remains to be seen if wage growth for the lower-income group can be sustained.

German city of Hanau reels after mass shooting



People mourn as they gather at the Marktplatz in Hanau, Germany, Feb 20, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"You see things like this on the news... and then it happens right in front of your door - it's tragic."

Woman, ex-lover plead guilty over plot to kill hubby



Amanda Yeo Pei Min told her lover Leong Wei Guo to loosen the wheel bolts of her husband's car and cut its brake wires. ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW



They wanted to loosen the wheel bolts of the husband's car and cut its brake wires.

Babysitter accused of poisoning 2 babies had been prescribed similar drugs



Sa'adiah Jamari is accused of two counts of administering poisons to the babies with the intention of hurting them. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



One of the infants was just five months old, while the other was 11 months old.

