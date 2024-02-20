Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 20, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Some air travellers resigned to paying sustainable fuel levy; others say amount affordable
S’pore’s green jet fuel levy ‘sensible’, won’t put air hub status at risk: Iata chief
The only credible option available for aviation to decarbonise by 2050 is to pursue the use of sustainable fuels. Yet, such fuels are three to five times more expensive than conventional fuel.
Budget 2024 comprehensive, but SMEs may need more targeted help: ST-UOB roundtable
Smaller firms may struggle with implementation of artificial intelligence and green technology, said experts at a roundtable organised by The Straits Times and UOB.
Budget 2024: Can encouraging more CPF savings crack the retirement code?
The increase in Enhanced Retirement Sum can help turn CPF savings into lifelong retirement income. But how can Singaporeans reach that level of savings in the first place?
Over 200 reported cases of abuse against taxi and private-hire drivers in 2023: Sun Xueling
Drivers can learn about handling disputes and crime prevention from the police in a new watch group.
Malaysian opposition party Bersatu roiled by internal feud as Muhyiddin plans retirement
An imploding Bersatu could strengthen PM Anwar’s grip on power, but also help boost PAS' influence.
Scoot to start flying new Embraer jets from May, mainly to South-east Asian destinations
It has ordered nine new E190-E2 jets, with the first to be delivered in April this year.
8-year-old boy who lives in Singapore becomes youngest chess player to beat a grandmaster
Ashwath Kaushik beat 37-year-old Jacek Stopa at the Burgdorfer Stadthaus-Open on Feb 18.
Lesson from Ukraine: Be prepared to fight a 19th and 21st century war rolled into one
Future warfare will feature drone swarms and AI, but old tech as basic as ammo is essential too, says Jonathan Eyal.