Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 20

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Changi Airport shops busier as travellers return; retail sales hit $1.1b in 2022
In December 2022 – Changi Airport’s busiest month since Covid-19 struck in 2020 – retail sales at the four terminals hit about 58 per cent of 2019 levels.
S’pore should aim to be digital first, but not digital-only: Josephine Teo
While Singapore wants to be digital first because of the innovation potential and productivity angle, a digital-only mindset would exclude a lot of people, said the minister.
ChatGPT fails PSLE maths and science, scrapes through English
ChatGPT has sparked concerns that the free-to-use software will be abused by students to cheat in assignments. But as ST’s tests showed, it does not hold all the answers.
Blinken-Wang meeting in Munich shows tensions between US and China remain
Still, the meeting demonstrates that both Beijing and Washington are seeking ways to stabilise their relationship.
S’pore charities urge caution as fund-raising scams surface after Turkey quake
Scammers are using familiar-sounding names to create fake charities and ask for donations in cash, gift card or cryptocurrency, said the US Federal Trade Commission.
New measures to curb high-rise littering a good step forward, say MPs
A new rule captured in the Environmental Public Health (Amendment) Bill presumes that a suspected flat owner is guilty of high-rise littering unless he proves his innocence.
China’s reopening will be a big boost for the region: ADB chief economist
Mr Albert Park talks to associate editor Vikram Khanna about the future of Asian trade, foreign direct investment and the role of the US dollar.
Innovation among S’pore firms: What could help boost success?
More help to deepen a local talent pool and greater support for longer-term R&D projects are some forms of support businesses here hope to receive.
From food to fashion and finance, Malaysia’s halal industry seeks bigger slice of the pie
Selangor, Malaysia’s richest state, aims to position itself as a global halal hub to meet future demand for halal products internationally.
School Spotlight: How neighbourhood Nanyang Junior College went from mid-tier to top
In the 2022 and 2023 Joint Admissions Exercise, NYJC’s cut-off score was six for arts and five for science, putting it in almost the same league as top schools like Raffles Institution and Hwa Chong Institution.