Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 20

Some consumers worry about feeling pinch despite staggered GST hike, payouts to cushion impact
They say it will add to daily expenses eventually, which is worrying given the rising cost of living.
Higher carbon tax meant to alert firms that emissions have explicit cost, impacting environment: Grace Fu
She hopes the higher and adequate amount will tip the scales towards environmental sustainability.
Pre-schools grappling with Covid-19 rules as more children, staff infected
Centres also have to ensure that children issued health risk warnings have tested negative with ARTs, among other things.
Family of 9 infected by Covid-19 caught up in Hong Kong's virus care crisis
One resident has been confined to a room about the size of a carpark lot just 800m from Disneyland.
Woman in S'pore lost $240,000 in 'pig-butchering' scam after fraudster courted her for months
This hybrid of romance and investment scams see fraudsters pretend to be a love interest to swindle unsuspecting partners.
Why victims trust scammers over their loved ones
Scope of Russian military operation in Ukraine remains a matter of debate
US believes that Russia would seek to occupy most of Ukraine, while some European governments hope Moscow's objectives may be more limited.
Revitalising Orchard Road: Some buildings pursue collective sale, others take up URA's sweeteners to redevelop
Midpoint Orchard is preparing for a third en-bloc sale bid while the owner of Faber House, located across the road from 313@Somerset, is proceeding with plans to redevelop the building.
Nixon's China visit, 50 years on: 'New Chinese thinking, new ways of doing things and a new world'
Mothership's press accreditation suspended for breaking Budget embargo
