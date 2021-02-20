Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 20.

Seniors should wait for vaccination letters before registering: Gan Kim Yong

Letters are being sent out in batches, starting with areas where vaccination centres are already in operation.

S'pore on the lookout for more Covid-19 vaccine options: Lawrence Wong

Having more than one approved vaccine provides the country with some sort of insurance, he said.

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

“America is back,” said Biden on an online virtual visit to Europe.

Calm and competence return to the White House

But is the Biden team operating on wrong assumptions even as it seeks to undo Trump-era mistakes?

China grapples with greying issue

Since 2007, China's annual economic growth rate has dropped by more than half.

Budget 2021 signals shift to supporting future growth: ST-UOB Roundtable

The shift towards supporting growth is part of a delicate balance since resources are finite.

Graduates of more specialised courses have better chance of being hired: Experts

These include those who did IT, health sciences and business.

Prince Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

They will lose their treasured royal patronages, which will be distributed among other family members.

Nasa's Perseverance rover beams back spectacular new images from Mars

One shows the rover being gently lowered to the surface of Mars - the first time such a view has been captured.

Batam pastor jailed for conspiring to use fake $10,000 note in S'pore

Jusuf Nababan got another man to deposit the note and later received $7,500 from him.

