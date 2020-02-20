Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 20.

Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including one first warded as dengue patient; five more patients discharged



The Life Church and Missions along Paya Lebar Road and Grace Assembly of God church in Tanglin. Two of the new cases were linked to existing clusters linked to the churches. ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO



The 57-year-old Singaporean woman went to the emergency department at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on Feb 15.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths





In a photo taken on Feb 17, 2020, medical staff work at an exhibition centre converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. PHOTO: AFP



Hubei province had 349 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down from 1,693 cases a day earlier.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Budget 2020: Singapore aims to ride storm with eye on future, says Heng Swee Keat



DPM Heng Swee Keat arrives at the Parliament House for Budget Day on Feb 18, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Mr Heng likened the current situation to being on a boat and seeing a huge wave coming.

READ MORE HERE

Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting 'deeply disappointing' and a 'betrayal', says Singapore Chinese Chamber president



A 25-minute recording of Mr Chan Chun Sing's remarks during the meeting on Feb 10, 2020, was circulated widely on social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp. PHOTO: CHAN CHUN SING/ FACEBOOK



SCCCI said the matter has "serious implications" on its standing, on Singapore and on Mr Chan.

READ MORE HERE

High Court judge disagrees with fellow judge, says onus not on Govt to prove statements are false in Pofma cases



Justice Belinda Ang said the onus is not on the Government to do so. PHOTO: ST FILE



The judge made her finding while dismissing an appeal by The Online Citizen to set aside a correction direction.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Almost all GPs given 2 weeks' supply of masks, gowns and gloves, says Health Ministry



A healthcare worker at Northeast Medical Group, one of the clinics designated as a PHPC, on Feb 18, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Arrangements had been made to resupply GPs after this round of distribution.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Hundreds pen notes of appreciation to front-line fighters on ST tribute page



More than 1,000 people wrote in to The Straits Times after the paper set up a tribute webpage on Sunday to curate messages of support for those involved. PHOTO: ST GRAPHICS



"You bring hope and you deserve all the respect that a nation can give."

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Businesses count the cost of their continuity plans



Ms Athirah Khairunnisa (on laptop screen), an account manager at Splash Productions, conducting a video conference call with her colleagues who are based at separate worksites. The marketing communications company split its staff into two teams a week ago, with half of them in the office and the other half at home. PHOTO: SPLASH PRODUCTIONS



Questions are beginning to be asked about how sustainable such split-mode operations might be over the long haul.

READ MORE HERE

Head of ophthalmology at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital admits to throwing glass bottle at car



Lennard Harold Thean See Yin in a file photo. He pleaded guilty in a district court to committing a rash act on Feb 19, 2020. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



He was kidnapped as a child in 1969 and suffers from major depressive disorder.

READ MORE HERE

Queen could stop Harry and Meghan using 'royal' brand: Reports



Harry and Meghan during a trip to Cape Town, South Africa, in September 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The couple will formally step down as senior royals from March 31.

READ MORE HERE