Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 20.
Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, including one first warded as dengue patient; five more patients discharged
The 57-year-old Singaporean woman went to the emergency department at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on Feb 15.
Coronavirus: China's Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths
Hubei province had 349 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday, down from 1,693 cases a day earlier.
Singapore Budget 2020: Singapore aims to ride storm with eye on future, says Heng Swee Keat
Mr Heng likened the current situation to being on a boat and seeing a huge wave coming.
Leak of closed-door Chan Chun Sing meeting 'deeply disappointing' and a 'betrayal', says Singapore Chinese Chamber president
SCCCI said the matter has "serious implications" on its standing, on Singapore and on Mr Chan.
High Court judge disagrees with fellow judge, says onus not on Govt to prove statements are false in Pofma cases
The judge made her finding while dismissing an appeal by The Online Citizen to set aside a correction direction.
Coronavirus: Almost all GPs given 2 weeks' supply of masks, gowns and gloves, says Health Ministry
Arrangements had been made to resupply GPs after this round of distribution.
Coronavirus: Hundreds pen notes of appreciation to front-line fighters on ST tribute page
"You bring hope and you deserve all the respect that a nation can give."
Coronavirus: Businesses count the cost of their continuity plans
Questions are beginning to be asked about how sustainable such split-mode operations might be over the long haul.
Head of ophthalmology at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital admits to throwing glass bottle at car
He was kidnapped as a child in 1969 and suffers from major depressive disorder.
Queen could stop Harry and Meghan using 'royal' brand: Reports
The couple will formally step down as senior royals from March 31.