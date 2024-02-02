Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 2, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore will continue to vie for share of Chinese market: STB chief
Air links have returned to pre-pandemic levels, while a 30-day visa free arrangement is expected to boost Chinese arrivals.
Affordable fares and reliability among key focuses for Grab: Singapore MD
The ride-hailing giant is looking to improve its ride-sharing and carpooling services that offer lower fares.
Little choice but to dash across busy road, say Taman Jurong residents after girl killed in accident
Singapore and Johor: Deep bonds inspire new wellsprings of growth
The closer ties between Johor and Singapore tugs at something deep in the psyche of Singaporeans, says the writer.
SIA climbs to 29th in Fortune’s list of world’s most admired companies
It’s getting ‘huat’ in here: Drier, warmer conditions expected in first two weeks of February
Keep those brollies handy, with rain still expected despite generally drier conditions, says the weatherman.
‘There were thousands of bees’: Woman returns home to beehive on her laundry rack
Beehives in homes are a common occurrence as the weather gets warmer, said beekeepers.
Thai court’s lese majeste ruling against Move Forward Party could trigger more political conflict
A petition to dissolve the party has been filed and its 44 MPs could be banned from politics.
Persistent inflation could weigh heavily on Budget 2024
Rising prices may not have dampened consumer spending, but they could shape the upcoming Budget, says the writer.