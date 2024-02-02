Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 2, 2024

Updated
Published
5 min ago

S’pore will continue to vie for share of Chinese market: STB chief

Air links have returned to pre-pandemic levels, while a 30-day visa free arrangement is expected to boost Chinese arrivals.

READ MORE HERE

Affordable fares and reliability among key focuses for Grab: Singapore MD

The ride-hailing giant is looking to improve its ride-sharing and carpooling services that offer lower fares.

READ MORE HERE

Little choice but to dash across busy road, say Taman Jurong residents after girl killed in accident

The nearest traffic light crossing is about 200m away.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore and Johor: Deep bonds inspire new wellsprings of growth

The closer ties between Johor and Singapore tugs at something deep in the psyche of Singaporeans, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

SIA climbs to 29th in Fortune’s list of world’s most admired companies

The national carrier was the only Singapore-based firm on the list.

READ MORE HERE

It’s getting ‘huat’ in here: Drier, warmer conditions expected in first two weeks of February

Keep those brollies handy, with rain still expected despite generally drier conditions, says the weatherman.

READ MORE HERE

‘There were thousands of bees’: Woman returns home to beehive on her laundry rack

Beehives in homes are a common occurrence as the weather gets warmer, said beekeepers.

READ MORE HERE

Thai court’s lese majeste ruling against Move Forward Party could trigger more political conflict

A petition to dissolve the party has been filed and its 44 MPs could be banned from politics.

READ MORE HERE

Persistent inflation could weigh heavily on Budget 2024

Rising prices may not have dampened consumer spending, but they could shape the upcoming Budget, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Orchard Road no-smoking zone to include Somerset Skate Park, areas in Exeter and Killiney roads

The change took effect on Feb 1.

READ MORE HERE

