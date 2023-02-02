Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 2

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
ISA detention: How teen downloaded bomb-making manual and planned to stab ‘disbelievers’ in S’pore
Investigations to date indicate the 18-year-old had acted alone, and there was no sign that he was successful in recruiting or radicalising others.
EMA proposes more protection for electricity consumers should retailers go bust
The regulator is considering whether retailers should be made to compensate consumers for losses arising from early contract termination.
US Fed delivers small rate hike, still anticipates 'ongoing increases'
The Fed’s policy decision lifted the benchmark overnight interest rate to a range between 4.5 per cent and 4.75 per cent.
Firms to create 23,800 skilled jobs, $17.8b value with Enterprise Singapore’s help last year
18,100 local enterprises worked with EnterpriseSG in 2022 on projects to build new business capabilities, innovate and expand overseas.
Researchers may have found a way to repair damaged kidneys, giving hope to millions of people on dialysis
The experts were able to inhibit a protein that plays a major part in organ damage, resulting in the injured kidneys regenerating and renal function restored.
Why Indian billionaires may not be good news for Modi
Growing income inequality could be a problem as battle lines are formed ahead of the next election, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Stop Scams: Banking industry studying ‘money lock’ which customers can use to secure savings
The "money lock" allows them to voluntarily set aside a certain amount that cannot be digitally transferred out.
Brother v brother: Lessons from Prince Harry
Sibling rivalry can be a bitter thing, as the tell-all memoir Spare reveals. Throw grief into the mix and it can become toxic, says Prof Chong Siow Ann.