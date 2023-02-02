Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 2

Updated
Published
4 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

ISA detention: How teen downloaded bomb-making manual and planned to stab ‘disbelievers’ in S’pore

Investigations to date indicate the 18-year-old had acted alone, and there was no sign that he was successful in recruiting or radicalising others.

READ MORE HERE

EMA proposes more protection for electricity consumers should retailers go bust

The regulator is considering whether retailers should be made to compensate consumers for losses arising from early contract termination.

READ MORE HERE

US Fed delivers small rate hike, still anticipates 'ongoing increases'

The Fed’s policy decision lifted the benchmark overnight interest rate to a range between 4.5 per cent and 4.75 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Firms to create 23,800 skilled jobs, $17.8b value with Enterprise Singapore’s help last year

18,100 local enterprises worked with EnterpriseSG in 2022 on projects to build new business capabilities, innovate and expand overseas.

READ MORE HERE

Researchers may have found a way to repair damaged kidneys, giving hope to millions of people on dialysis

The experts were able to inhibit a protein that plays a major part in organ damage, resulting in the injured kidneys regenerating and renal function restored.

READ MORE HERE

Why Indian billionaires may not be good news for Modi

Growing income inequality could be a problem as battle lines are formed ahead of the next election, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Stop Scams: Banking industry studying ‘money lock’ which customers can use to secure savings

The "money lock" allows them to voluntarily set aside a certain amount that cannot be digitally transferred out.

READ MORE HERE

Brother v brother: Lessons from Prince Harry

Sibling rivalry can be a bitter thing, as the tell-all memoir Spare reveals. Throw grief into the mix and it can become toxic, says Prof Chong Siow Ann.

READ MORE HERE

OpenAI to offer new version of ChatGPT for a $26 monthly fee

The company will continue to offer a free version of the service.

READ MORE HERE

Are Blue, Westlife and Backstreet Boys still relevant 20 years on? You bet, say boy band fangirls

The three boy bands will all perform in Singapore in February.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top