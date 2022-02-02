Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 2.
Trade associations, chambers can help industries transform as economy recovers: DPM Heng
He highlighted three values that the country has to hold dear and strengthen to ensure that it continues to be successful.
Vaccination-differentiated rules begin at hotels, IHLs and indoor sports facilities
Agencies and ministries have further clarified previous guidelines for hotels and IHLs.
Three couples celebrate Chinese New Year with babies born at midnight
Say hello to little Ariele Shi, Heather Hu and Bryan Tan. The babies made their roaring entrance into the world at the start of the Year of the Tiger.
Defiant Putin says West has ignored Russia's security concerns
Russia's president makes his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis for nearly six weeks.
Omicron sub-variant found in 57 countries, says WHO
Omicron accounts for over 93 per cent of all coronavirus specimens collected in the past month.
756 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in S'pore; 6,120 local community cases
British PM Johnson defies calls for resignation over 'Partygate' report, but faces fight for survival
Still, this is just a temporary respite, as the full report into the affair will eventually be published.
M1 users islandwide report issues accessing fixed broadband services
In an update at 8.50pm, M1 said that broadband services had been restored and its engineers will continue to monitor the situation.
Time to ban asking for credit card details over the phone
Payment firms can work with insurers and other merchants to stop the risky practice, says ST tech editor Irene Tham.
New Year reflections on being Chinese in Singapore
What does it mean for Chinese Singaporeans to observe shared cultural practices that go back millennia?
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!