Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 2.

Myanmar military removes 24 ministers, deputies in Suu Kyi's government, names 11 replacements

Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and key officials were detained as the military seized power.

Biden demands Myanmar military cede power, orders sanctions review

This crisis marks a first major test of Biden’s pledge to collaborate more with allies on global challenges.

Myanmar emergency: 5 things you need to know about the political crisis

Why did the military challenge the latest vote?

Singapore Parliament declares climate change a global emergency

Singapore Parliament declares climate change a global emergency

MPs raised suggestions on how Singapore can do more to tackle climate change.

Covid-19 vaccines can't currently be given to S'poreans who wish to travel overseas, due to limited supplies: Janil

Healthcare and front-line workers, as well as seniors, have to be prioritised, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary.

2 people at Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu's party face charges for breaking Covid-19 rules

The party at a Daisy Road condo on Oct 2 was attended by 13 people.

Viral DJ Beng lohei app developer says he has no intention of monetising the app

Free app that plays recordings of auspicious sayings goes viral due to recent Covid-19 rules.

Singapore undergraduate chalks up $100,000 gains on GameStop shares

The student made his first foray into investing last month when he began interning at a fintech start-up.

Electric car-sharing outfit BlueSG poised to be sold

BlueSG has a fleet of around 670 cars, with about 1,500 charging points across the island.

7 travel experiences to try: From Korea’s purple islands to Australia’s starry skywalk

Exciting new experiences await travellers after the pandemic in many destinations.

