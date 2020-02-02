Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 2.

Wuhan virus: How Singapore is stemming the spread





Singapore Armed Forces servicemen packing face masks at Safti Military Institute on Friday in preparation for their distribution to households islandwide. PHOTO: REUTERS



A whole-of-government approach has seen decisive measures rolled out to stem the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore.

Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, including 2nd Singaporean woman on Scoot flight from Wuhan





Both new cases are currently warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



One of the new cases is a 47-year-old Singaporean who travelled to Wuhan and is one of the 92 Singaporeans evacuated from the city on Thursday.

Wuhan virus: China virus death toll rises to 304 with 45 new fatalities in Hubei province





Passengers arrive from different provinces at Beijing Railway Station on Feb 1, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



A sharp increase is also seen in confirmed infections in Hubei, with 1,921 new cases. That puts the national total over 13,700, based on numbers previously issued.

Wuhan virus: Scientists scramble to find out more about new coronavirus





Scientists in Singapore have also played a key role in unlocking the genetic structure of the new virus, and are developing faster and more accurate diagnostic kits to test if people have contracted the virus. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Researchers in Singapore have helped unlock the virus' genetic structure, but many questions remain unanswered.

China doing its best to contain virus and anti-Chinese sentiment is not helpful, says PM Lee





Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arriving for the Chinese New Year dinner at his Teck Ghee constituency on Feb 1, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



PM Lee said that while Singapore was far better prepared to handle the threat than it was during Sars in 2003, China's response had also been more muscular.

When age is just a number: Meet Singapore's oldest skydivers





Mr Tan Kok Sing, 71, skydiving in Cairns, Australia in a photo taken in 1996. PHOTO: TAN FAMILY



Advanced in years but young at heart, 32 seniors had their first taste of indoor skydiving at the iFly Singapore themed indoor skydiving facility in Sentosa last year.

What conceding 12 goals in a match taught me



Singapore Sports School had thrashed Assumption Pathway School in a preliminary-round football game on Jan 20, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The Assumption Pathway School boys gave their best until the final whistle, even if their best didn't cut it, in their 32-0 loss to the Singapore Sports School in a recent B Division match, says Sazali Abdul Aziz.

Let's talk about death over dinner: Social campaign Dying To Talk tackles taboo topic





One of the participants of the Dying To Talk campaign, teacher Sazali Abu Othman had a heartfelt chat on camera with his 11-year-old daughter Daria. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



"How do you want your funeral to be like?" might not seem like the most palatable of dinner table questions - but it can offer plenty of food for thought.

How to grow your hongbao money

With the Chinese New Year period drawing to a close, it's time to put the celebrations aside and tally up the red packets.

Life isn't all rainbows and unicorns: Selangor royal





Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at an event in December for a book about her new life as consort of the Selangor ruler. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Vaulting from being a commoner to the queen of Malaysia's richest state Selangor is something few could imagine.

