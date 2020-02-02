Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 2.
Wuhan virus: How Singapore is stemming the spread
A whole-of-government approach has seen decisive measures rolled out to stem the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore.
Singapore confirms 2 more Wuhan virus cases, including 2nd Singaporean woman on Scoot flight from Wuhan
One of the new cases is a 47-year-old Singaporean who travelled to Wuhan and is one of the 92 Singaporeans evacuated from the city on Thursday.
Wuhan virus: China virus death toll rises to 304 with 45 new fatalities in Hubei province
A sharp increase is also seen in confirmed infections in Hubei, with 1,921 new cases. That puts the national total over 13,700, based on numbers previously issued.
Wuhan virus: Scientists scramble to find out more about new coronavirus
Researchers in Singapore have helped unlock the virus' genetic structure, but many questions remain unanswered.
China doing its best to contain virus and anti-Chinese sentiment is not helpful, says PM Lee
PM Lee said that while Singapore was far better prepared to handle the threat than it was during Sars in 2003, China's response had also been more muscular.
When age is just a number: Meet Singapore's oldest skydivers
Advanced in years but young at heart, 32 seniors had their first taste of indoor skydiving at the iFly Singapore themed indoor skydiving facility in Sentosa last year.
What conceding 12 goals in a match taught me
The Assumption Pathway School boys gave their best until the final whistle, even if their best didn't cut it, in their 32-0 loss to the Singapore Sports School in a recent B Division match, says Sazali Abdul Aziz.
Let's talk about death over dinner: Social campaign Dying To Talk tackles taboo topic
"How do you want your funeral to be like?" might not seem like the most palatable of dinner table questions - but it can offer plenty of food for thought.
How to grow your hongbao money
With the Chinese New Year period drawing to a close, it's time to put the celebrations aside and tally up the red packets.
Life isn't all rainbows and unicorns: Selangor royal
Vaulting from being a commoner to the queen of Malaysia's richest state Selangor is something few could imagine.