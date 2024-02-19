Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 19, 2024

Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 08:10 AM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 08:06 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Aerospace sector to hire 2,500 more workers in Singapore over next 3 to 5 years: EDB

There are more than 130 aerospace companies here, with seven out of 10 jobs taken up by locals.

READ MORE HERE

CAAS training arm S’pore Aviation Academy to undergo $120 million upgrade

The facelift will increase the academy’s training capacity by 20 per cent when ready in 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Budget 2024: Shoring up support for citizens at each phase of life

While addressing immediate concerns about living costs, Budget 2024 strengthens assurance for Singaporeans at crucial stages, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Power behind the scenes: Why it would be ‘impossible’ for Thaksin to leave politics

Analysts say he was allowed to return from exile as conservatives need to use his influence against liberals.

READ MORE HERE

Hygienic and safe food collection in worker dorms after remedial action ordered by MOM

Catered food is now delivered to dorms and each bag of food includes a clear time stamp.

READ MORE HERE

Pofma orders for Kenneth Jeyaretnam, two websites over false claims on Ridout Road rentals

Mr Jeyaretnam was issued correction directions on the matter five times from July to November 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s Quah and Sim sisters earn historic swimming relay spot at Paris Olympics

Ting Wen, Jing Wen, Letitia and Levenia also set a new national record of 4:02.88 in the women’s 4x100m medley.

READ MORE HERE

Amid a changing Arctic, Singapore scientists head north to study ice loss and extreme seas

What happens in the Arctic does not stay there, and the researchers are helping to fill knowledge gaps.

READ MORE HERE

Fire breaks out at Jurong East flat; neighbours have to remove clutter from stairwell to escape

One person was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

READ MORE HERE

Oppenheimer triumphs at Britain’s Bafta film awards

It wins seven prizes in total, including best film and best director for Christopher Nolan.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top