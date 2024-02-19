Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 19, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Aerospace sector to hire 2,500 more workers in Singapore over next 3 to 5 years: EDB
There are more than 130 aerospace companies here, with seven out of 10 jobs taken up by locals.
CAAS training arm S’pore Aviation Academy to undergo $120 million upgrade
The facelift will increase the academy’s training capacity by 20 per cent when ready in 2026.
Budget 2024: Shoring up support for citizens at each phase of life
While addressing immediate concerns about living costs, Budget 2024 strengthens assurance for Singaporeans at crucial stages, says the writer.
Power behind the scenes: Why it would be ‘impossible’ for Thaksin to leave politics
Analysts say he was allowed to return from exile as conservatives need to use his influence against liberals.
Hygienic and safe food collection in worker dorms after remedial action ordered by MOM
Catered food is now delivered to dorms and each bag of food includes a clear time stamp.
Pofma orders for Kenneth Jeyaretnam, two websites over false claims on Ridout Road rentals
Mr Jeyaretnam was issued correction directions on the matter five times from July to November 2023.
Singapore’s Quah and Sim sisters earn historic swimming relay spot at Paris Olympics
Ting Wen, Jing Wen, Letitia and Levenia also set a new national record of 4:02.88 in the women’s 4x100m medley.
Amid a changing Arctic, Singapore scientists head north to study ice loss and extreme seas
What happens in the Arctic does not stay there, and the researchers are helping to fill knowledge gaps.
Fire breaks out at Jurong East flat; neighbours have to remove clutter from stairwell to escape
Oppenheimer triumphs at Britain’s Bafta film awards
It wins seven prizes in total, including best film and best director for Christopher Nolan.