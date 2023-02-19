Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 19

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
China’s top diplomat blasts US over ‘hysterical’ balloon response
Mr Wang said the balloon was for civilian use and criticised the US for “ignoring basic facts”.
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia with Ukraine invasion in meeting
US Air Force may have shot down hobby club’s balloon worth US$12 with US$439,000 missile
A US-based hobbyist group said one of its balloons had gone “missing in action” over Alaska on Feb 11.
Building a resilient Singapore: Breaking down Budget 2023
How will Budget 2023 help households, workers and businesses navigate new challenges and opportunities?
Pregnant through IVF after 5 years, she found out her child has a rare genetic disorder
Her son is one of some 30 people in Singapore diagnosed with Williams syndrome, a condition that affects cognitive development.
Chef Ivan Yeo on his three loves: Arts, music and playing with fire
From adman to chief financial officer to lauded chef, Ivan Yeo has worn many hats over the last 20 years, with no plans to stop.
Open category COEs traded by car dealers at premium after vehicle tax hike
Industry sources told ST that Open category COEs are in hot demand, with traders asking for premiums upwards of $100,000.
Upcoming Bayshore precinct to have a central park, green network linking its housing projects
HDB’s conceptual plan for Bayshore indicates there will be eight green spaces within housing precincts.
Google lays off about 190 in Singapore: Former employees
Bakery boom: Dive into sweet treats at 12 patisseries
In the past three months, no fewer than 12 bakeries and dessert-centric shops have opened.