Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 19

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 19.

S'pore unveils major tax measures to fund spending needs

The measures include a GST hike, and higher property and income taxes for some.

READ MORE HERE

Tax changes unveiled at Budget 2022: 6 things to know

Tax adjustments aim to raise additional revenue and contribute to a fairer revenue structure in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Buyers of luxury cars to pay even higher taxes

Buyers of such cars will be slapped with a tax equivalent to 220% of their OMV. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

A Budget for inclusion, fiscal resilience and being future-ready

Budget 2022 will be best remembered for its revenue measures, some of which broke new ground, says Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

WP chairman Sylvia Lim's phone not hacked by S'pore Govt: Shanmugam

Ms Lim said she had received a warning from Apple that her iPhone could have been subjected to "hacking by state-sponsored attackers".

READ MORE HERE

Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

The US believes Russian forces will target Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

READ MORE HERE

Parents of kids with Covid-19 urged to avoid going to hospital as most can recover at home

They should do so only if their children develop serious symptoms, such as excessive drowsiness and difficulty breathing.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: S'pore men's team secure historic medal at Asia Team C'ships

The Singaporean shuttlers are assured of at least a historic bronze after qualifying for the semi-finals for the first time.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore Underground: Deep Tunnel Sewerage System a key part of nation's water future

ST looks at how Singapore’s underground architecture is laying the foundation for a more sustainable urban future in this first of a two-part series.

READ MORE HERE

SAF regular who flung hot soup at hawker assistant over wrong order fined $5,000

The mistaken order was the result of a miscommunication between the pair.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top