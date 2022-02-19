Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Feb 19.
S'pore unveils major tax measures to fund spending needs
Tax changes unveiled at Budget 2022: 6 things to know
Tax adjustments aim to raise additional revenue and contribute to a fairer revenue structure in Singapore.
Buyers of luxury cars to pay even higher taxes
A Budget for inclusion, fiscal resilience and being future-ready
Budget 2022 will be best remembered for its revenue measures, some of which broke new ground, says Vikram Khanna.
WP chairman Sylvia Lim's phone not hacked by S'pore Govt: Shanmugam
Ms Lim said she had received a warning from Apple that her iPhone could have been subjected to "hacking by state-sponsored attackers".
Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
Parents of kids with Covid-19 urged to avoid going to hospital as most can recover at home
They should do so only if their children develop serious symptoms, such as excessive drowsiness and difficulty breathing.
Badminton: S'pore men's team secure historic medal at Asia Team C'ships
The Singaporean shuttlers are assured of at least a historic bronze after qualifying for the semi-finals for the first time.
S'pore Underground: Deep Tunnel Sewerage System a key part of nation's water future
ST looks at how Singapore’s underground architecture is laying the foundation for a more sustainable urban future in this first of a two-part series.