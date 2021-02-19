Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 19
NTUC to push for progressive wage model in higher-paying sectors, specific vocations
Discussions are ongoing with employers in strata management, solar technology and pest management.
Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park was wearing noise-cancelling earbuds
Loke Xiao Li was "not an active person" and had taken up running only recently.
No indication Covid-19 vaccine caused cardiac arrest in elderly S'porean: MOH
A 72-year-old who received his first dose of the vaccine was hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest.
Satellite images show clearing of Kranji woodland was in progress in March 2020
Independent checks by ST revealed forested land disappearing from March 1, 2020.
Nasa’s astrobiology rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing
It landed safely on the floor of a vast crater, its first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life.
Connect @ Changi opens: What to expect at S'pore's first dedicated facility for business travellers
Short-term business travellers can stay and have in-person meetings without the need for prior quarantine.
S Pass quota cut not likely to slow manufacturing growth: Analysts
But some firms fear stiffer competition for limited local talent, higher operating costs.
Construction firm director dies in fall through hole in floor of 2-storey house
The Feb 10 accident was the fourth work-related death that took place over the first 10 days of the month.
Ex-teacher, imprisoned in 2017 for upskirt videos, gets jail for molesting woman after release
He was sentenced six months' jail over two counts of molestation involving the same victim.
Virtual influencers gain ground in local retail scene
These fictional avatars are adaptable and can be moulded to a brand’s desired messaging or image.