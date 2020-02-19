Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 19.

10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021



Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat arrives at Parliament House to deliver the Budget speech on Feb 18, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



A slew of measures to deal with short-term challenges such as the coronavirus outbreak and long-term economic development were introduced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Budget sets out three big, audacious goals for future



A view of Singapore's financial district on Jan 2, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



It was a sterling Budget - concise and assured in delivery; and substantive in tackling the current virus crisis, while never losing sight of the long-term big picture.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: WHO praises Singapore's response to outbreak



WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a coronavirus press conference in Geneva on Feb 17, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

World Health Organisation officials praised the efforts of Singapore in tackling cases of coronavirus and said other countries should follow its example.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster



The Grace Assembly of God church's premises in Tanglin. The church now accounts for 21 people, or a quarter of the coronavirus cases here. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Five coronavirus patients were discharged, including the one-year-old boy evacuated from Wuhan.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Death toll in China passes 2,000 as Hubei province reports 132 new fatalities



In a photo taken on Feb 6, 2020, medical workers in protective suits attend to a novel coronavirus patient at an isolated ward of a designated hospital in Wuhan. PHOTO: REUTERS



In its daily update, the province’s health commission also reported 1,693 new cases of people infected with the virus.

READ MORE HERE

GST hike to still take place by 2025, amid the need to invest in healthcare



In a photo taken on Feb 10, 2020, laboratory technicians at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s Diagnostics Development Hub work on a diagnostic kit to test whether patients have the coronavirus. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The coronavirus outbreak has reinforced the importance of continued investment in Singapore's healthcare system, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Breakdown of revenue and expenditure estimates in Budget 2020

Money set aside to help enterprises and households tide over rising global uncertainties and the rapidly evolving coronavirus outbreak pushes Singapore's Budget 2020 into its deepest-ever deficit.

READ MORE HERE

KL-based fraud syndicate that cheated Singapore Internet love scam victims of $700k busted



The syndicate is suspected to be involved in impersonation phone scams targeting banks and Internet love scams across various jurisdictions. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



The transnational fraud syndicate, busted by the Singapore and Malaysia police forces, is suspected to be involved in impersonation phone scams targeting banks and Internet love scams.

READ MORE HERE

Babysitter on trial for allegedly giving sleeping drug and other 'poisons' to 2 babies under her care



One of the babies was hospitalised for several days after her mother found her to be "very drowsy" and "cranky". PHOTO: ST FILE



The babysitter allegedly gave an assortment of medication or "poisons", including those used to treat insomnia and anxiety disorders, to two babies under her care.

READ MORE HERE

Can foldable smartphones flip phone makers' fortunes?



Samsung launched its new Galaxy Z Flip last Tuesday (Feb 11) to follow up on its Galaxy Fold from last year. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Seeing a new innovation sprout up is certainly good news for the smartphone industry, which has been experiencing stagnant sales, said analysts.

READ MORE HERE