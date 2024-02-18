Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 18, 2024

Budget 2024 relieves worries about cost of living, sets stronger foundation for country’s future: PM Lee

He added that the Government is determined to help Singaporeans tide through difficult times.

Property tax changes could ease home owners’ burden but developers see limited relief

The Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore said a fairer approach could be to use the percentage of unsold units to determine the ABSD penalty.

SkillsFuture top-up will help check inequality: President Tharman

He called it one of the most important initiatives for Singapore's future.

Shophouse tenants left $400,000 poorer after ending lease unilaterally

The tenants who sued the landlord ended up losing as they were wrong to end their lease prematurely.

The Food Challenge: Can you eat healthy with only hawker food?

Delicious. Affordable. Convenient. But healthy? We spent five days hunting down wholesome hawker meals.

Tiger mums sending their children out to ‘work’ is big business for KidZania founder

KidZania founder, Xavier Lopez Ancona, wants to help children develop skills such as socialisation and teamwork through role-play.

Xavier Lopez Ancona tells executive editor Sumiko Tan that Asia is a big market because parents will spend on giving their children a good start in life.

Cycling route between Pasir Ris Park and East Coast Park opens

Three new cycling bridges will also be built at Changi Beach Park and East Coast Park.

Shannon Tan’s parents quit their jobs, moved to Australia to support her golfing dreams

The 19-year-old became the first Singaporean to win on the Ladies European Tour.

MBS cancels final dragon drone show due to mechanical issues

“The safety of the team and members of the public is our priority,” said MBS, adding that there will be no replacement shows.

Prosecution drops appeal over ex-Grab driver acquitted of sexually assaulting passenger

The trial, which began on Sept 29, 2020, ended with Justice Pang Khang Chau clearing Mr Tan Yew Sin of the charges on April 27, 2022.

