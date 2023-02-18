Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 18

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Man’s death from heart inflammation ‘likely related to’ Covid-19 jab: Coroner
Singapore non-oil exports miss forecasts, slipping 25% in January
On a seasonally adjusted basis, January’s Nodx came in at $14.5 billion, higher than the previous month’s $14.3 billion.
Police clarify ‘erroneous perceptions’ of Singapore’s handling of Wirecard fraud probe
The police statement comes amid the ongoing trial of Wirecard’s former chief executive Markus Braun.
Upper Bt Timah hiking tragedy: Woman crushed by concrete slab when posing for photos
The hikers did not notice a large horizontal crack running across the width of the slab.
Ukraine war one year on: No end in sight
As Russia plans an offensive to mark the first anniversary of its invasion, World Focus looks at what the conflict has meant to different parties.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia: 5 types of the illness to know
Around one in 10 people aged 60 and above in Singapore suffers from dementia, according to the Ministry of Health.
Singaporeans know they need to reskill. The challenge is how
Jobs-Skills Integrators can play a key role in overcoming the challenges to equip workers with the skills necessary for the future.
Football: Foreign entities welcome to invest in Singapore Premier League, says FAS chief
Barely three months in, honeymoon is over for PM Anwar
With approval levels already lower than predecessors, the Anwar Ibrahim government is now fighting several fires, says ST's Shannon Teoh.
Designers, architects ditch offices and launch businesses via online platforms
Designers are ditching the costly overheads of bricks-and-mortar spaces in favour of webstores, co-working and retail pop-ups.