Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 18

Updated
Published
9 hours ago

Man’s death from heart inflammation ‘likely related to’ Covid-19 jab: Coroner

The Bangladeshi worker collapsed at his workplace and died on July 9, 2021.

Singapore non-oil exports miss forecasts, slipping 25% in January

On a seasonally adjusted basis, January’s Nodx came in at $14.5 billion, higher than the previous month’s $14.3 billion.

Police clarify ‘erroneous perceptions’ of Singapore’s handling of Wirecard fraud probe

The police statement comes amid the ongoing trial of Wirecard’s former chief executive Markus Braun.

Upper Bt Timah hiking tragedy: Woman crushed by concrete slab when posing for photos

The hikers did not notice a large horizontal crack running across the width of the slab.

Ukraine war one year on: No end in sight

As Russia plans an offensive to mark the first anniversary of its invasion, World Focus looks at what the conflict has meant to different parties.

Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia: 5 types of the illness to know

Around one in 10 people aged 60 and above in Singapore suffers from dementia, according to the Ministry of Health.

Singaporeans know they need to reskill. The challenge is how

Jobs-Skills Integrators can play a key role in overcoming the challenges to equip workers with the skills necessary for the future.

Football: Foreign entities welcome to invest in Singapore Premier League, says FAS chief

He also defended the Young Lions, which has finished in bottom two since 2019.

Barely three months in, honeymoon is over for PM Anwar

With approval levels already lower than predecessors, the Anwar Ibrahim government is now fighting several fires, says ST's Shannon Teoh.

Designers, architects ditch offices and launch businesses via online platforms

Designers are ditching the costly overheads of bricks-and-mortar spaces in favour of webstores, co-working and retail pop-ups.

