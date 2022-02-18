Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Feb 18.
Budget 2022 to chart Singapore’s ‘new way forward together’: Lawrence Wong
Post-pandemic future, GST hike are likely topics as Mr Wong delivers his first Budget speech today.
Budget 2022: Follow ST's live coverage from 3.30pm
Watch the speech live, get instant updates and find out how the measures may affect you on ST live show.
Knife-wielding man shot by police during confrontation at Clementi NPC
In a video posted online, the man was seen walking across the road towards three police officers, holding a knife in his right hand.
ART kits released from govt stockpile to ease shortage among retailers
Covid-19 measures in Singapore should ease once Omicron peaks: Experts
With the way Omicron is spreading, limiting the size of gatherings is not slowing transmission or saving lives, says one expert.
18,545 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 1,472 patients hospitalised
Raeesah-gate and its fallout: A defining moment for the future of contested politics
With rising political contestation, the conduct of both the PAP and WP will shape the future of Singapore democracy, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
At UN, US warns Russia planning to invade Ukraine in 'coming days'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of planning to manufacture a pretext that could include "a fake, even a real, attack using chemical weapons".
Socialite Kim Lim's betrothal gifts amounted to $2m
Inclusive beauty finds its way to Singapore
Some are launching gender-neutral skincare lines, while others are dropping words like "flawless" from their marketing.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!