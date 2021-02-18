Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 18.

$870m aviation support package to increase wage subsidies to 50% from April to September: MOT

This support will help Changi tide through the crisis brought about by the pandemic, said Ong Ye Kung.

Data of some 129,000 Singtel customers stolen in hack of third-party system

Identity card numbers, names and addresses were among the data extracted.

Tanjong Pagar crash: First of five victims cremated

The casket of Wilson Teo Qi Xiang was taken to the scene of the accident on Wednesday.

Facebook restricts publishers, users in Australia from sharing news content

The move draws a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law seeking payment for publishers.

New GST rule for imported goods not enough to give S'pore players competitive edge, say firms

Home-grown retailers said they must continue to differentiate their products from those of overseas sellers.

Motorists resigned to paying more for petrol as Singapore pushes for a sustainable future

The duty hike announced on Tuesday was the first in six years.

'Monstrous' fish at MacRitchie identified as non-native alligator gar

The fish can grow to a length of 2.5m and is known to be released by owners who cannot cope with its size.

MOM probing 15 work pass holders for links to Indian university fake degree scandal

They had declared qualifications from Manav Bharti University in their work pass applications.

S'porean administrator at engineering firm is sole reported Covid-19 community case

She was tested for Covid-19 after she sought treatment at the Sengkang General Hospital.

Unlikely friendship between visually handicapped and Caldecott MRT station worksite workers

5 migrant workers have been deployed by Samsung C&T as guides for visually impaired pedestrians.

