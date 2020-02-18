Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 18.
Coronavirus: Random calls, spot checks for those on new stay-home notice
Those who flout rules face fine, jail time or could have their long-term passes revoked.
Coronavirus detection in Singapore 'gold standard' for case detection: Harvard study
The study concluded that the global number of cases of Covid-19 would be 2.8 times more than it is currently if every other country had the same detection capacity as Singapore.
Coronavirus: S'pore's deep reserves allow it to quickly roll out Budget measures to tackle outbreak, says DPM Heng
Noting that Budget details were usually settled "as early as possible", Mr Heng said the same could not be done this year because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.
Coronavirus: Two S'poreans from Westerdam cruise ship under quarantine here
No other passengers from the MS Westerdam, which was allowed to dock at the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville after nearly two weeks at sea, will be allowed in.
Coronavirus: China's death toll passes 1,800 as Hubei province reports 93 new deaths
In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,807 new cases, a decline on the number of new cases reported on Monday.
Coronavirus: Designated clinics being activated from today
A network of about 900 designated clinics is being activated progressively from today to help the authorities better detect and manage the coronavirus outbreak.
We'll have to take one step at a time: Wuhan coronavirus patient whose pregnant wife is also infected
His 35-year-old wife was hospitalised a few days after him - she on the fourth floor and he on the seventh of Union Hospital in Wuhan's southwestern suburbs.
New trade unions could be powerful force in LegCo elections in Hong Kong in September
The poll for the city's parliament will be a closely watched affair following the landslide victory of the vocal and largely anti-establishment pan-democrats in the district council election in November last year.
Comic book on family violence launched, to be given to all primary school pupils
This is the first time that a book on family violence has been created for children.
Netflix says IMDA got it to remove five titles in Singapore
Some query the move, given the ease of access online while the Infocomm Media Development Authority says the content code aims to protect youth.