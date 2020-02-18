Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 18.

Coronavirus: Random calls, spot checks for those on new stay-home notice



Temperature screening at the arrival area of Changi Airport Terminal 3. The new stay-home notice was prompted by the surge in the number of cases in China outside of Hubei. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Those who flout rules face fine, jail time or could have their long-term passes revoked.

Coronavirus detection in Singapore 'gold standard' for case detection: Harvard study



Pedestrians covering their noses and mouths amid a coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, on Feb 17, 2020. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The study concluded that the global number of cases of Covid-19 would be 2.8 times more than it is currently if every other country had the same detection capacity as Singapore.

Coronavirus: S'pore's deep reserves allow it to quickly roll out Budget measures to tackle outbreak, says DPM Heng



Noting that Budget details were usually settled "as early as possible", Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the same could not be done this year because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, known as Covid-19. ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN YONG ZHI



Noting that Budget details were usually settled "as early as possible", Mr Heng said the same could not be done this year because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

Coronavirus: Two S'poreans from Westerdam cruise ship under quarantine here



The MS Westerdam, which left Hong Kong on Feb 1 for a 14-day cruise, spent nearly two weeks at sea after being turned away from at least five ports. PHOTO: REUTERS



No other passengers from the MS Westerdam, which was allowed to dock at the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville after nearly two weeks at sea, will be allowed in.

Coronavirus: China's death toll passes 1,800 as Hubei province reports 93 new deaths



Medical workers in protective suits attend to a patient inside an isolated ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on Feb 16, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,807 new cases, a decline on the number of new cases reported on Monday.

Coronavirus: Designated clinics being activated from today



A clinic with a decal indicating that it is part of the network of Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs), which will provide subsidised treatment to patients with respiratory symptoms. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



A network of about 900 designated clinics is being activated progressively from today to help the authorities better detect and manage the coronavirus outbreak.

We'll have to take one step at a time: Wuhan coronavirus patient whose pregnant wife is also infected



University lecturer and Wuhan native Ding Hui, 40, was hospitalised on Feb 9 for Covid-19. His wife followed suit a few days later. They are both recovering in hospital. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DING HUI



His 35-year-old wife was hospitalised a few days after him - she on the fourth floor and he on the seventh of Union Hospital in Wuhan's southwestern suburbs.

New trade unions could be powerful force in LegCo elections in Hong Kong in September



The skyline of Hong Kong seen in a photo taken on Nov 27, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The poll for the city's parliament will be a closely watched affair following the landslide victory of the vocal and largely anti-establishment pan-democrats in the district council election in November last year.

Comic book on family violence launched, to be given to all primary school pupils



Replete with stickers and lift-the-flap pages, the comic book A Day With Bob is designed in an interactive manner for children. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



This is the first time that a book on family violence has been created for children.

Netflix says IMDA got it to remove five titles in Singapore



Starting next year, Netflix will be reporting such take-downs annually, it said in its inaugural Environmental Social Governance report. PHOTO: REUTERS



Some query the move, given the ease of access online while the Infocomm Media Development Authority says the content code aims to protect youth.

