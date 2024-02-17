Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 17, 2024

Updated
Feb 17, 2024, 08:39 AM
Published
Feb 17, 2024, 08:29 AM

A Budget for all as S’pore tackles immediate cost-of-living challenges, invests in longer-term goals

Budget 2024 rolls out the first instalment of the Forward Singapore programmes.

Something for everyone: Budget 2024 at a glance

DPM Lawrence Wong unveiled support measures, including cash payouts, CDC vouchers and allowances, for all Singaporeans.

A ‘big buffet’ Budget, but its impact will depend on its take up

Budget 2024 is comprehensive, but the biggest challenge to how effective it will be lies in the take-up of the schemes and incentives that it offers, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Some home owners to pay lower property tax with raising of annual value bands from 2025

The lowest threshold will be raised from $8,000 to $12,000 and the highest band from over $100,000 to over $140,000.

Govt revenue in FY2023 better than expected; small Budget surplus expected for FY2024

The expected Budget deficit for FY2023 has been revised to $3.6 billion, from $0.4 billion.

Biden says ‘Putin and his thugs’ caused death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny

He paid tribute to the Russian opposition leader for “bravely” standing up to the Putin government’s “corruption” and “violence".

Largest and longest-running Ramadan bazaar in Kampong Glam to begin in March

The precinct will also host a mass iftar on March 23 for 1,500 attendees, including charity beneficiaries.

Curtains on Aussie theatres of memories: Cinema opened by Nicole Kidman latest to bite the dust

In New South Wales, there are about 139 cinemas, down from 158 in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

AirAsia offers discounted flights as it celebrates 20 years of operations in Singapore

Flights can be booked from Feb 19 to 25 for travel between Sept 1, 2024, and June 18, 2025.

Sex ed lessons: Are teenagers learning enough?

Is sex ed still relevant if the curriculum does not teach them how to handle unplanned pregnancies?

