Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 17

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Increased grant could lead to higher HDB resale prices in some areas, say analysts; Govt to monitor potential impact
Market watchers also noted that some buyers may not bite if sellers price the increased grant in their asking price.
Budget 2023 designed to support families, signals beginning of a new S’pore: Indranee
The minister said she was happy to see strong measures for parents and young couples in the Budget.
No family-friendly S'pore without the seniors who have come before
There is room to explore supporting seniors in subsequent Budgets as Forward Singapore exercise gets under way, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Telegram group circulating obscene images allegedly of S'porean women; police investigating
A woman said a photo of her and her friends wearing cheongsams was altered to show them wearing lingerie instead.
Chilli crab creator Madam Cher Yam Tian dies at age 90
LinkedIn lays off recruitment staff globally as hiring slows
The firm declined to disclose how many – if any – employees were axed at its Singapore office, which is LinkedIn’s Asia-Pacific headquarters.
Biden says he'll speak to China's Xi on balloon incident
Turkey quake: Saving a girl after six days gives us hope more survivors can be found, says rescuer
“To retrieve dead bodies, it felt so bad... But when you find someone alive, then you become happy," aid worker Hasan Abut tells ST journalist Samuel Devaraj, who is reporting from a quake-hit Turkish city.
Prawns are out and chicken is in to help cut airline meal costs
Airlines sometimes “decide to reduce the protein amount just to maintain the price, or they look to substitute protein in terms of the meals”, said the Sats president and chief executive.
Fads in the past, but some toys and games still popular among adults in S'pore
From Tamagotchi to Beyblade, here's a look at five toys that may still strike a chord with people who grew up in the 80s and 90s.