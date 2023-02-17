Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Updated
Published
February 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM

Increased grant could lead to higher HDB resale prices in some areas, say analysts; Govt to monitor potential impact

Market watchers also noted that some buyers may not bite if sellers price the increased grant in their asking price.

Budget 2023 designed to support families, signals beginning of a new S’pore: Indranee

The minister said she was happy to see strong measures for parents and young couples in the Budget.

No family-friendly S'pore without the seniors who have come before

There is room to explore supporting seniors in subsequent Budgets as Forward Singapore exercise gets under way, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Telegram group circulating obscene images allegedly of S'porean women; police investigating

A woman said a photo of her and her friends wearing cheongsams was altered to show them wearing lingerie instead.

Chilli crab creator Madam Cher Yam Tian dies at age 90

The chef's sons continue her legacy at Roland Restaurant in Marine Parade Central.

LinkedIn lays off recruitment staff globally as hiring slows

The firm declined to disclose how many – if any – employees were axed at its Singapore office, which is LinkedIn’s Asia-Pacific headquarters.

Biden says he'll speak to China's Xi on balloon incident

The US is not looking for a new cold war with China, said the American president.

Turkey quake: Saving a girl after six days gives us hope more survivors can be found, says rescuer

Aid worker Hasan Abut tells The Straits Times about the moment his team heard a voice from deep within the rubble of a fallen building. The girl – Aisha – had survived for six days since the devastating earthquake in Turkey on Feb 6.

“To retrieve dead bodies, it felt so bad... But when you find someone alive, then you become happy," aid worker Hasan Abut tells ST journalist Samuel Devaraj, who is reporting from a quake-hit Turkish city.

Prawns are out and chicken is in to help cut airline meal costs

Airlines sometimes “decide to reduce the protein amount just to maintain the price, or they look to substitute protein in terms of the meals”, said the Sats president and chief executive.

Fads in the past, but some toys and games still popular among adults in S'pore

From Tamagotchi to Beyblade, here's a look at five toys that may still strike a chord with people who grew up in the 80s and 90s.

