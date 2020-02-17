Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 17.
Coronavirus: SAF regular among three new cases confirmed in Singapore
Mindef said the soldier worked at Tengah and the premises he had visited have been disinfected as a precaution.
Coronavirus: China's death toll rises to more than 1,700 as Hubei reports 100 new deaths
Hubei province reported 1,933 new cases.
Cost of living package, tax rebates among Budget measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
He said the Government will do "all that is necessary" to help workers and firms recover from the health crisis.
4,500 families set up homes with parents or children under HDB scheme to get families to live closer
They were among 30,100 first-timers who applied for the Proximity Housing Grant, which was introduced in August 2015.
Coronavirus: Woman who was in ICU discharged after recovery; said she felt like she was dying
The woman, her husband and teenage son were among the 92 Singaporeans who were evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30.
Coronavirus: Those in uniform are clean and have disinfected rigorously, say healthcare workers
Those in high-risk areas don personal protective equipment and hospital-laundered scrubs rather than their uniforms.
Coronavirus: 40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan infected, will not be evacuated
400 Americans would be evacuated and flown back to the United States where they would face a 14-day quarantine period.
Coronavirus: Make working from home work
Not every worker is hardwired to adapt seamlessly to operating from home.
US' military pullout from South-east Asia unlikely: Analysts
Any impact on Singapore would be minimal, given its strong defence relationship with the US.
Red Cross appeals for more blood donations
Fears over the outbreak appear to be deterring donors from visiting blood banks and supplies have taken a serious hit.