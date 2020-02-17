Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 17.

Coronavirus: SAF regular among three new cases confirmed in Singapore





The MOH said that three more cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed here on Feb 16, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Mindef said the soldier worked at Tengah and the premises he had visited have been disinfected as a precaution.

Coronavirus: China's death toll rises to more than 1,700 as Hubei reports 100 new deaths





In a photo taken on Feb 13, 2020, a medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, China. PHOTO: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY



Hubei province reported 1,933 new cases.

Cost of living package, tax rebates among Budget measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat





Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (centre) speaking to SCDF personnel at Kallang Fire Station, on Feb 16, 2020. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



He said the Government will do "all that is necessary" to help workers and firms recover from the health crisis.

4,500 families set up homes with parents or children under HDB scheme to get families to live closer





Around $550 million has been disbursed to 29,600 households under the Proximity Housing Grant scheme so far.PHOTO: ST FILE



They were among 30,100 first-timers who applied for the Proximity Housing Grant, which was introduced in August 2015.

Coronavirus: Woman who was in ICU discharged after recovery; said she felt like she was dying





NCID staff bidding farewell to Mrs Zhang (in orange), who has been cleared of the coronavirus. PHOTO: MRS ZHANG



The woman, her husband and teenage son were among the 92 Singaporeans who were evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30.

Coronavirus: Those in uniform are clean and have disinfected rigorously, say healthcare workers





Healthcare workers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, on Jan 30, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Those in high-risk areas don personal protective equipment and hospital-laundered scrubs rather than their uniforms.

Coronavirus: 40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan infected, will not be evacuated





Buses carrying some 400 US citizens for repatriation leave the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb 17, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



400 Americans would be evacuated and flown back to the United States where they would face a 14-day quarantine period.

Coronavirus: Make working from home work





Not every worker is hardwired to adapt seamlessly to operating from home. PHOTO: NADZRI EUNOS



Not every worker is hardwired to adapt seamlessly to operating from home.

US' military pullout from South-east Asia unlikely: Analysts





In a photo taken on April 20, 2015, Philippine soldiers and a US Army soldier take their positions during an air assault exercise inside the military training camp in Nueva Ecija province. PHOTO: AFP



Any impact on Singapore would be minimal, given its strong defence relationship with the US.

Red Cross appeals for more blood donations





Blood donors at Bloodbank @Dhoby Ghaut yesterday. Donations can also be made at the blood banks at the Health Sciences Authority in Outram, Woodlands and Westgate Tower, as well as at community blood drives across the island. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Fears over the outbreak appear to be deterring donors from visiting blood banks and supplies have taken a serious hit.

