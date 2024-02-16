Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 16, 2024

Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 08:09 AM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 08:02 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Budget 2024: How to get live updates today

DPM Wong will deliver the speech at 3.30pm in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

New private home sales rebound, but still weakest showing in Jan since 2009

Developers’ sales, excluding executive condominiums, rose to 281 units in January from 135 in December.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore technology to be used in world’s first private space station

The equipment by home-grown firm Addvalue allows 24/7 contact between earth and astronauts.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Telok Ayer Chinese Methodist Church unearths time capsule 100 years after it was laid

Among the items in it were a Bible, a hymnal and a copy of The Straits Times dated Jan 8, 1924.

READ MORE HERE

Applications to hold events linked to Israel-Hamas conflict will not be approved: Police

A police permit is required for such events.

READ MORE HERE

Total Defence Day: Students try ready-to-eat meals to simulate food disruption

Students got a taste of what a food emergency is like, as part of this year’s Total Defence activities.

READ MORE HERE

Leong Mun Wai issued Pofma correction order for false post on West Coast couple not getting aid

He claimed the couple were not getting financial assistance for transport or physiotherapy.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore eye Olympic berths at World Team Table Tennis Championships

A quarter-final finish will earn them a spot at the Paris Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

A more muscular ‘Indonesia First’ foreign policy under Prabowo?

His nationalist instincts and background will likely see Indonesia adopting a higher profile on the global stage.

READ MORE HERE

Rolex-wearing hawker of Kim’s Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee dies at 78

Mr Tan Kue Kim, whose stall is in a Eunos coffeeshop, suffered a sudden heart attack and died on Feb 14.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top