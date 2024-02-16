Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 16, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Budget 2024: How to get live updates today
New private home sales rebound, but still weakest showing in Jan since 2009
Developers’ sales, excluding executive condominiums, rose to 281 units in January from 135 in December.
Singapore technology to be used in world’s first private space station
The equipment by home-grown firm Addvalue allows 24/7 contact between earth and astronauts.
Telok Ayer Chinese Methodist Church unearths time capsule 100 years after it was laid
Among the items in it were a Bible, a hymnal and a copy of The Straits Times dated Jan 8, 1924.
Applications to hold events linked to Israel-Hamas conflict will not be approved: Police
Total Defence Day: Students try ready-to-eat meals to simulate food disruption
Students got a taste of what a food emergency is like, as part of this year’s Total Defence activities.
Leong Mun Wai issued Pofma correction order for false post on West Coast couple not getting aid
He claimed the couple were not getting financial assistance for transport or physiotherapy.
Singapore eye Olympic berths at World Team Table Tennis Championships
A more muscular ‘Indonesia First’ foreign policy under Prabowo?
His nationalist instincts and background will likely see Indonesia adopting a higher profile on the global stage.
Rolex-wearing hawker of Kim’s Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee dies at 78
Mr Tan Kue Kim, whose stall is in a Eunos coffeeshop, suffered a sudden heart attack and died on Feb 14.