Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 16

NParks removes nests, traps crows to address attacks in Bishan
Jump in new private home sales in January
Some analysts saw the 391 units sold as a slow start to the year compared with previous years.
At least 40 buyers rush to secure condo purchases before new buyer’s stamp duties kick in
Property brokerages said about 40 to an estimated 60 condo units, mostly in the prime districts, were sold on Feb 14.
Budget 2023, Lawrence Wong and Singapore’s continued pursuit of growth
A focus on redistributive policies should not obscure the commitment to long-term planning and continued growth, so more Singaporeans can enjoy a bigger pie.
Budget 2023: Highlights of spending plans by ministries for the year ahead
Budget 2023 contains various measures to help tide Singaporeans over immediate cost-of-living pressures, as well as to grow the economy.
Hawker reunites man with misplaced bag containing $13,000 meant for brother’s funeral
“I picked it up and saw that there was a thick stack of $100 notes inside, but was not sure how much the total was,” the bak kut teh seller said.
Former Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng dies at 70: Reports
The singer died of a heart attack in November, according to his good friend and agent Hsia Yu-shun.
Snakes on the roof: 2 large, mating pythons pulled out of ceiling in Pahang home
It took a team of seven emergency responders to pull the two reptiles down from the ceiling and separate them.