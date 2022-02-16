Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 16.
Parliament votes to refer WP leaders Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap to Public Prosecutor
House also agrees with committee's finding that Ms Raeesah Khan be fined $35,000 for lying in Parliament.
Honesty of opposition no longer inconsequential in a more contested landscape: PM Lee
With Singaporeans' lives and future at stake, everyone participating in the system must be held to the same standards, said PM.
Sylvia Lim disputes COP findings, says her handwritten notes not damaging to Pritam
"If read in the proper context, my evidence is not inconsistent and not damaging to Mr Singh," she says.
19,420 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 1,355 patients hospitalised
Russia says it has pulled back some troops, Ukraine and West want proof
Nato and the US say they have yet to see any evidence of a de-escalation that could avert war.
Britain's Prince Andrew agrees to settle Virginia Giuffre sex assault claim
Giuffre had claimed the British royal was one of several men to whom Jeffrey Epstein "lent" her for abuse.
NTUC calls for review of salary ceilings for CPF contributions to help middle-income workers
Skier Eileen Gu needs to be 'all in' if she wants to represent China
A debate has ensued online about the apparent double standard in allowing the skier to hold dual nationalities.
The great inflation debate
Whether the hawks or doves prevail will have a profound impact on economies and markets, says Vikram Khanna.
Eating out: How to pick healthier options
Order a variety of vegetables, choose lean meat and pair your meals with fruit instead of dessert, says one expert.
