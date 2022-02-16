Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 16

Updated
Published
14 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Feb 16.

Parliament votes to refer WP leaders Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap to Public Prosecutor

House also agrees with committee's finding that Ms Raeesah Khan be fined $35,000 for lying in Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

Honesty of opposition no longer inconsequential in a more contested landscape: PM Lee

With Singaporeans' lives and future at stake, everyone participating in the system must be held to the same standards, said PM.

READ MORE HERE

Sylvia Lim disputes COP findings, says her handwritten notes not damaging to Pritam

"If read in the proper context, my evidence is not inconsistent and not damaging to Mr Singh," she says.

READ MORE HERE

19,420 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 1,355 patients hospitalised

There were 23 patients in the intensive care unit and seven deaths.

READ MORE HERE

Russia says it has pulled back some troops, Ukraine and West want proof

Nato and the US say they have yet to see any evidence of a de-escalation that could avert war.

READ MORE HERE

Britain's Prince Andrew agrees to settle Virginia Giuffre sex assault claim

Giuffre had claimed the British royal was one of several men to whom Jeffrey Epstein "lent" her for abuse.

READ MORE HERE

NTUC calls for review of salary ceilings for CPF contributions to help middle-income workers

This will allow CPF savings to keep pace with wage growth.

READ MORE HERE

Skier Eileen Gu needs to be 'all in' if she wants to represent China

A debate has ensued online about the apparent double standard in allowing the skier to hold dual nationalities.

READ MORE HERE

The great inflation debate

Whether the hawks or doves prevail will have a profound impact on economies and markets, says Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Eating out: How to pick healthier options

Order a variety of vegetables, choose lean meat and pair your meals with fruit instead of dessert, says one expert.

READ MORE HERE

