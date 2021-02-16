Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 16.
Son couldn't drive and wasn’t a fan of fast cars, says dad of Tanjong Pagar crash victim
Mr Wilson Teo's family remember him as a driven young man who was their pillar of support.
Tanjong Pagar accident: Fires in car crashes rare with safer designs
A flurry of questions have dominated conversations surrounding Feb 13's horrific crash.
Singapore Budget 2021: Follow ST’s live coverage on DPM Heng’s speech from 3pm
Find out how and why the Budget matters to you, with ST's live coverage.
WHO approves AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
The approval will widen access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.
Toa Payoh hit-and-run accident: Driver and passenger arrested
The two were nabbed on Sunday and Monday respectively, said the police.
Incoming WTO chief Okonjo-Iweala warns 'vaccine nationalism' could slow pandemic recovery
The new chief said her top priority was to ensure the WTO does more to address the pandemic.
SIA flies first batches of Covid-19 vaccines to Australia and New Zealand
More than 200,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were flown in from Brussels.
Kway chap, lo hei among latest additions to NHB's heritage list
This is the third time that the list has been expanded since its launch in April 2018.
PR who returned from India among 9 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore
All nine were tested while serving their stay-home notices, said MOH.
Seven castles around the world to dream about after binge-watching Bridgerton
From Canada to Ireland and Turkey to India, here are some stunning castles that can be rented.