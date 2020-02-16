Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 16.
Special report: On the front lines of coronavirus
Insight looks at how Singapore is tackling the outbreak, the doctors, nurses and officers on the front lines, and the scientists racing to find a vaccine.
Coronavirus: Death toll surpasses 1,600 with 139 new deaths in China's Hubei province
In its daily update, Hubei province’s health commission also announced 1,843 new cases – the third day that reported new infections declined in the province.
Coronavirus: 5 new cases confirmed in Singapore, 3 linked to Grace Assembly church
Of the remaining 2 new cases, one is a non-medical contact of a doctor who was infected. The other is linked to the cluster at Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.
Coronavirus: Keep your hands clean and carry on
Should I get a flu jab? Should I wear gloves? Is it safe to fly? Whether you are at home, work or going out, here are some answers to questions you may have.
Fighting the coronavirus, with openness and information
Fostering confidence and trust in public institutions over the years has helped enable Singapore to respond sensibly to the present outbreak, says ST editor Warren Fernandez.
Are match-fixers back in the game?
A network of companies with offices in Singapore has been linked to dubious sponsorship deals involving two football clubs in the Kenyan Premier League.
Nations to build trust and confidence and find solutions to solve South China Sea conflict: Ng Eng Hen
Speaking at a Maritime Security Roundtable at Munich Security Conference, he also stressed the importance of upholding the principles of freedom of navigation despite these claims, and proposed resource-sharing mechanisms to reduce the risk of conflict.
Aerial displays wow aviation buffs
Even though the number of tickets available for the Singapore Airshow was reduced by more than half compared with the previous edition, the flying display performances still drew large crowds.
Under The Radar: 5 delights to eat in Chong Pang
Chong Pang may be well-known for its nasi lemak and chicken wings, but if you take the time to explore, you will be rewarded with other local delights.
Sultan of Johor pays fond tribute to Flintstones cartoon at Istana Mersing
Busloads of tourists, foreign and local, stop by the perimeter walls of Johor's Istana Mersing, or Istana Flintstones, as it's popularly known, daily.