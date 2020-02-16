Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Feb 16.

Special report: On the front lines of coronavirus



PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI, KELVIN CHNG, JASON QUAH, KUA CHEE SIONG



Insight looks at how Singapore is tackling the outbreak, the doctors, nurses and officers on the front lines, and the scientists racing to find a vaccine.

Coronavirus: Death toll surpasses 1,600 with 139 new deaths in China's Hubei province



A government worker waits for patients to arrive outside a tumour hospital which was just designated to take in critical Covid-19 patients in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei province, Feb 15, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



In its daily update, Hubei province’s health commission also announced 1,843 new cases – the third day that reported new infections declined in the province.

Coronavirus: 5 new cases confirmed in Singapore, 3 linked to Grace Assembly church



A view of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Feb 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Of the remaining 2 new cases, one is a non-medical contact of a doctor who was infected. The other is linked to the cluster at Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

Coronavirus: Keep your hands clean and carry on



Washing your hands with soap and water will get rid of the virus if it is on your hands. PHOTO: ST FILE



Should I get a flu jab? Should I wear gloves? Is it safe to fly? Whether you are at home, work or going out, here are some answers to questions you may have.

Fighting the coronavirus, with openness and information



Singapore's multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus addressing a press conference on Jan 27. The Republic has managed to foster trust in its key institutions - the political leadership, public services and also the media - in large part because of the open and transparent way it has dealt with such crises in the past. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Fostering confidence and trust in public institutions over the years has helped enable Singapore to respond sensibly to the present outbreak, says ST editor Warren Fernandez.

Are match-fixers back in the game?



Sofapaka FC chairman Elly Kalekwa (third from left) shaking hands with a new foreign football player in the club. They are flanked by a Singaporean (in a suit) and the new team coach. Mr Kalekwa said that as part of the deal he signed, five foreign players were to be decided by the sponsor, and the club had to accept a new coach picked by the company as well. PHOTOS: SOFAPAKA FC/FACEBOOK



A network of companies with offices in Singapore has been linked to dubious sponsorship deals involving two football clubs in the Kenyan Premier League.

Nations to build trust and confidence and find solutions to solve South China Sea conflict: Ng Eng Hen



Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen (right) speaking at the Maritime Security Roundtable at the 56th Munich Security Conference on Feb 14, 2020. PHOTO: MINDEF



Speaking at a Maritime Security Roundtable at Munich Security Conference, he also stressed the importance of upholding the principles of freedom of navigation despite these claims, and proposed resource-sharing mechanisms to reduce the risk of conflict.

Aerial displays wow aviation buffs



A little girl with a prime spot watching China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force aerobatics team Ba Yi showcase a squad of J-10 fighters with complex manoeuvres at the Singapore Airshow yesterday. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Even though the number of tickets available for the Singapore Airshow was reduced by more than half compared with the previous edition, the flying display performances still drew large crowds.

Under The Radar: 5 delights to eat in Chong Pang



The Chong Pang Market & Food Centre at Block 105, Yishun Ring Road, is a foodie destination. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Chong Pang may be well-known for its nasi lemak and chicken wings, but if you take the time to explore, you will be rewarded with other local delights.

Sultan of Johor pays fond tribute to Flintstones cartoon at Istana Mersing



Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Mersing, popularly known as Istana Flintstones, 130km from Johor Baru. PHOTO: THE STAR



Busloads of tourists, foreign and local, stop by the perimeter walls of Johor's Istana Mersing, or Istana Flintstones, as it's popularly known, daily.

