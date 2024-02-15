Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 15, 2024

Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 08:01 AM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 07:52 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Prabowo set to become Indonesia’s new president as voters choose continuity

Addressing his supporters at a sports stadium in central Jakarta as he claimed victory, Mr Prabowo, 72, said: “We are grateful, but we cannot be arrogant... we have to stay humble.”

READ MORE HERE

Jokowi retains his political influence in Indonesia with Prabowo as next president

Prabowo's single-round win signals that Jokowi maintains a strong influence and is a step ahead of everyone.

READ MORE HERE

Salary guidelines to help community care sector be more competitive in retaining talent

They give the recommended starting pay and expected midpoint-career salaries for a range of jobs.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Gunfire mars Kansas City Super Bowl victory rally, 1 killed, up to 15 wounded

Two armed people were taken into custody at the scene, police said.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT to roll out chimes on all trains and at over 70 stations after successful pilot

Reactions to the music have been mixed on social media and forums.

READ MORE HERE

Asia Society’s new head on the Trump challenge and her latest mission

Former South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha shares her insights with Ravi Velloor on managing relations with Uncle Sam in volatile times.

READ MORE HERE

461 victims have lost $6.8m to scams involving online chat groups since start of 2024

They were added to chat groups or channels on messaging platforms and offered investment or job opportunities.

READ MORE HERE

Rare fish rediscovered in Pasir Ris Park; species was first documented in 160-year-old painting

This might be the first photographic evidence of the ladder gudgeon’s existence in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

‘I still can’t bring myself to eat Japanese food’: How WWII shaped the eating habits of a generation

One ingredient that is irrevocably associated with the war is tapioca.

READ MORE HERE

Why employees of the future need a new superpower – agility

To succeed amid disruption, it’s not enough to learn new skills. Employees will also need to be adaptable and agile, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top