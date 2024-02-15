Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 15, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Prabowo set to become Indonesia’s new president as voters choose continuity
Addressing his supporters at a sports stadium in central Jakarta as he claimed victory, Mr Prabowo, 72, said: “We are grateful, but we cannot be arrogant... we have to stay humble.”
Jokowi retains his political influence in Indonesia with Prabowo as next president
Prabowo's single-round win signals that Jokowi maintains a strong influence and is a step ahead of everyone.
Salary guidelines to help community care sector be more competitive in retaining talent
They give the recommended starting pay and expected midpoint-career salaries for a range of jobs.
Gunfire mars Kansas City Super Bowl victory rally, 1 killed, up to 15 wounded
SMRT to roll out chimes on all trains and at over 70 stations after successful pilot
Asia Society’s new head on the Trump challenge and her latest mission
Former South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha shares her insights with Ravi Velloor on managing relations with Uncle Sam in volatile times.
461 victims have lost $6.8m to scams involving online chat groups since start of 2024
They were added to chat groups or channels on messaging platforms and offered investment or job opportunities.
Rare fish rediscovered in Pasir Ris Park; species was first documented in 160-year-old painting
This might be the first photographic evidence of the ladder gudgeon’s existence in Singapore.
‘I still can’t bring myself to eat Japanese food’: How WWII shaped the eating habits of a generation
Why employees of the future need a new superpower – agility
To succeed amid disruption, it’s not enough to learn new skills. Employees will also need to be adaptable and agile, says the writer.