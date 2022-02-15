Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Feb 15.
Pritam to face biggest political test as Parliament debates and votes on COP report
Observers say WP leaders' speeches will likely prove a defining moment for both Mr Singh and the party.
S'pore committed to reopening borders: DPM Heng
"Singapore is committed to do our part to resume global air travel," said Mr Heng at the opening of the Singapore Airshow.
Number of daily Omicron deaths in S'pore currently lower than for Delta at its peak
Number of deaths and ICU cases are key indicators of whether healthcare system is able to cope, says Mr Ong Ye Kung.
New 'ATM' can validate self-swabbed ART for Covid-19
Russia says it will keep talking over Ukraine; US says threat building
I thought I was carrying a dead body: Spanish national who saved drowning man off Kusu Island
"I was running on adrenaline, slapping him to keep him from going unconscious. Slowly he went from just breathing to mumbling a few words," said Inigo Nicolas Ortiz.
Companies should not appraise or pay employees based on their use of sick leave: Tan See Leng
Attendance-based incentive schemes go against Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices, he says.
Rising oil prices: 4 areas where S'poreans can be affected
A Ukraine invasion could trigger US and European sanctions that would disrupt oil exports from Russia.
Sports Hub aims to scale up in 2022 in bid to attract more events to Singapore
Key will be getting back to at least half capacity at various venues for big events to be economically viable.
Currygate: Chicken briyani recipe was split in two because of a 'layout issue', says NYT
