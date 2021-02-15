Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 15.

Tanjong Pagar car crash: Flowers, photo, clothes placed at accident site where 5 died

It was the highest number of people killed in a single traffic accident in the past decade.

Traffic Police exploring enforcement, other measures in Tanjong Pagar after fatal car crash

Using road humps and speed-regulating strips are among the measures being considered.

Tanjong Pagar car crash: Conservation shophouse sustained only 'surface scratches', says BCA

The damage was limited because of the speed with which the fire was put out.

Uphill battle for Singapore hotels despite boost from staycations in December

Yet they remain cautiously hopeful, with some looking to events and new concepts to draw locals in.

Myanmar junta cuts Internet as troops fire to break up protest

Troops were deployed around the country on Monday in signs of a feared crackdown on anti-coup protests.

Trump acquitted in impeachment trial, but outcomes favour Democrats

The trial was a platform to make a case to public and it drew focus to the crack in the Republican Party.

S'porean student loses $14,000 after scam calls from 'bank'

"Scammers are getting smarter and definitely learning more tricks," the victim said.

Four in 10 HDB residents shop online, more interacting with neighbours on Internet: Survey

More people communicated with their neighbours in online chat groups or through social media.

More women pursuing degrees in Stem fields: MOE

They formed 41% of 2019 intake in science, tech, engineering and maths, up from 38% in 2017.

Restaurant and bar in Robertson Quay added to list of places visited by Covid-19 patients

A Dutch visitor who initially tested negative for Covid-19 and had not been on SHN is among the new cases.

