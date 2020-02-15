Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 15

Coronavirus: Singapore has no plans to go to Dorscon red, says Health Minister Gan Kim Yong
Mr Gan said that rumours going around that the Dorscon level will be raised again from orange to red, its highest level, impedes the Government's efforts in helping patients.
Private hospital and PUB staff among 9 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 2-year-old among recovered patients
The new cases included six patients linked to the Grace Assembly of God church. The cluster is now the largest in Singapore with 13 patients.
Docs to give 5-day medical leave to patients with respiratory symptoms
Singapore citizens and PRs will pay a flat subsidised rate of $10 at designated clinics. Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors will pay $5.
'I am just unlucky,' says anaesthesiologist, S'pore's first known healthcare worker to be infected with coronavirus
The day before he had a fever, the general anaesthesiologist was working in an operating theatre and was feeling perfectly well.
Coronavirus: People arriving in Beijing to be quarantined as China struggles to pick up economy
The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic surged past 1,500 on Saturday after 139 more people died in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.
PM Lee Hsien Loong on economy, fighting coronavirus as a region
Mr Lee spoke to reporters on the coronavirus outbreak after visiting Changi Airport Terminal 3. This is an edited transcript of his remarks.
Number of cars with renewed COEs hit high of 41,777
This is 12.6% higher than in 2018, continuing a growing trend of people keeping their cars beyond 10 years.
Historic Angullia Mosque reopens after $6.3m facelift
The 130-year-old mosque in Little India, one of Singapore's oldest, can now accommodate 2,500 worshippers - up from 1,500 previously - following renovations over two years.
By Invitation: The 5Cs of beating the coronavirus outbreak
Practise being calm, cautious, considerate, caring and collectivistic. Use these tools to build up an arsenal of psychological defence against the virus threat.
Coronavirus: Difficult time for us but we are not defeated, says church pastor who tested positive
The past few days have been difficult for the Grace Assembly of God church, but congregants are stepping up to pray and take care of one other, said senior pastor Wilson Teo, who tested positive for the coronavirus.