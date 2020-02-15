Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 15

Coronavirus: Singapore has no plans to go to Dorscon red, says Health Minister Gan Kim Yong



(From left) National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Director of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health Kenneth Mak during a press conference on Feb 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Mr Gan said that rumours going around that the Dorscon level will be raised again from orange to red, its highest level, impedes the Government's efforts in helping patients.

Private hospital and PUB staff among 9 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 2-year-old among recovered patients



A NCID nurse clad in N95 mask and goggles on Feb 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The new cases included six patients linked to the Grace Assembly of God church. The cluster is now the largest in Singapore with 13 patients.

Docs to give 5-day medical leave to patients with respiratory symptoms



A clinic in Toa Payoh North. Noting that many confirmed cases had continued to mix with people and go to work even after falling ill, the Health Ministry urged people and employers to "follow strictly the five-day MC regime that has been put in place". PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore citizens and PRs will pay a flat subsidised rate of $10 at designated clinics. Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors will pay $5.

'I am just unlucky,' says anaesthesiologist, S'pore's first known healthcare worker to be infected with coronavirus



The National Centre for Infectious Diseases at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Nine new cases of the coronavirus disease, Covid-19, were confirmed on Feb 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The day before he had a fever, the general anaesthesiologist was working in an operating theatre and was feeling perfectly well.

Coronavirus: People arriving in Beijing to be quarantined as China struggles to pick up economy



Passengers arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on Feb 2, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic surged past 1,500 on Saturday after 139 more people died in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

PM Lee Hsien Loong on economy, fighting coronavirus as a region



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong handing out care packages to taxi drivers at Changi Airport yesterday to thank them for continuing to ferry passengers amid the coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: LEE HSIEN LOONG/FACEBOOK



Mr Lee spoke to reporters on the coronavirus outbreak after visiting Changi Airport Terminal 3. This is an edited transcript of his remarks.

Number of cars with renewed COEs hit high of 41,777



The number of certificate of entitlement (COE) revalidations hit a new high of 41,777 last year - 12.6 per cent higher than the previous record of 37,114 in 2018. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



This is 12.6% higher than in 2018, continuing a growing trend of people keeping their cars beyond 10 years.

Historic Angullia Mosque reopens after $6.3m facelift



Worshippers performing their Friday prayers at the Angullia Mosque yesterday. The 130-year-old mosque was officially reopened by Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli yesterday afternoon. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI



The 130-year-old mosque in Little India, one of Singapore's oldest, can now accommodate 2,500 worshippers - up from 1,500 previously - following renovations over two years.

By Invitation: The 5Cs of beating the coronavirus outbreak



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Practise being calm, cautious, considerate, caring and collectivistic. Use these tools to build up an arsenal of psychological defence against the virus threat.

Coronavirus: Difficult time for us but we are not defeated, says church pastor who tested positive



Reverend Wilson Teo in his single isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, where he has been warded since Feb 11, 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY OF WILSON TEO



The past few days have been difficult for the Grace Assembly of God church, but congregants are stepping up to pray and take care of one other, said senior pastor Wilson Teo, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

