Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 14, 2024

Updated
Feb 14, 2024, 08:03 AM
Published
Feb 14, 2024, 08:00 AM

Indonesia heads to the polls to elect new president and other leaders

Results from quick counts by independent survey agencies will start streaming in by 4pm.

A wish-list of wish-lists for Budget 2024

Concerns around inflation and unemployment rank high, but a host of other issues also need to be addressed, says Vikram Khanna.

Sore loser or cyber bullied: How do I know if my child is being bullied while gaming online?

Parents should pay attention to a child's complaints even if it seems mundane, said experts following the launch of Singapore’s first youth online gaming survey by MCI.

Police probing two events related to Israel-Hamas conflict

They also urged Singaporeans to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on the topic.

Bodies of 2 Malaysians recovered after Singapore-owned light plane crashes in Selangor

About 130 to 150 personnel from various agencies were involved in the search operation.

IEA and Singapore will set up regional energy centre to spur Asia’s green transition

The Regional Cooperation Centre, IEA's first office outside its Paris HQ, will open later in 2024.

Meet the company turning used chopsticks into eco-friendly furniture

Thanks to ChopValue S’pore, discarded chopsticks are living a second life as tables, wall panels and other furniture.

Commuters more satisfied with taxi and private-hire car services: PTC survey

There was significant improvement in satisfaction levels for waiting time and ease of bookings.

White rage: Charlottesville and beyond

A white supremacist march in 2017 casts a shadow ahead of the US election in November.

Ex-flight steward who ‘slipped on grease patch and fell’ on plane sues SIA for $1.78m

SIA said it "treats this as a highly questionable claim".

